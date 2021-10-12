So, Taffy Howard posted this photo from her announcement this AM in Sioux Falls..
Not a large crowd on this one.. I’m seeing State Rep. Tom Pischke, Former State Rep. Manny Steele, a couple family members, and a smattering of others. Her announcement in Rapid City ended up being canceled due to weather.
Funny that Tom Pischke is there, as he was a big backer of Liz May last primary. I think May had more people at her announcement for that race.
What are your thoughts?
6 thoughts on “Taffy Howard group photo from her congressional announcement this AM.”
I think if we don’t have election integrity, nothing else matters.
And Taffy’s BFF The Donald is the epitome of election integrity
Fortunately we do. The election fraud was shown to be a hoax in the very first forensic audit in the state most likely to have it.
Tom isn’t a bright bulb.
You’re known by the company you keep.
Which is bad news for Taffy.
Liz May 2.0