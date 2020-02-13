Legislative candidate update. The old, the new, and a bit of a change-up

State Legislative filings have been slow, but we have a couple of interesting developments.

First off, State Rep. Taffy Howard has filed for her seat in the House, ending speculation that she would run for the open State Senate Seat that State Rep. David Johnson staked his claim on early and triggering a primary. There may yet be one, but not from Howard.

Huron attorney, and long time Republican activist David Wheeler is running for the District 22 State Senate seat being vacated by Senator Jim White, who has been termed out of office.

The biggest surprise of the day is that House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, who is termed out of office is going to run for the State Senate seat currently held by State Senator Rocky Blare. Blare has not filed petitions yet, but I’ve heard that Blare is likely to drop down and run for the House. Or we could have a primary develop.

47 days left to file petitions, and we STILL do not have any Democrats who have filed for the State Legislature.

Stay tuned.