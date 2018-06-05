Legislator makes one of those statements you can’t walk back.

State Representative Mike Clark made of those statements on Facebook today that he’s going to find that you can’t walk back. You can only apologize for it, and hope to move on:

In a Facebook comment, state Rep. Michael Clark, a Hartford Republican, said business owners should have the final say in who they serve. “He should have the opportunity to run his business the way he wants,” Clark wrote. “If he wants to turn away people of color, then that(‘s) his choice.” and… Clark took down the post on Tuesday to re-write it, saying he’d “jumped in on it a little bit too fast.” In an interview with the Argus Leader, Clark said that business owners with strongly-held beliefs should be able to turn away customers. “If it’s truly his strongly based belief, he should be able to turn them away,” Clark said. “People shouldn’t be able to use their minority status to bully a business.”

Read it all here.

Rep. Clark did add an apology to the story a while later:

I am apologizing for some of my Facebook comments. I would never advocate discriminating against people based on their color or race.

Read that in the same place.

I’ve never found Mike to have a mean bone in his body, and had never heard him say anything of this nature before. I can only hope he’s sincere in his apology, because I suspect he’s going to have to repeat it over and over if history is any lesson. State Senator Phil Jensen made similar statements in 2014, and didn’t apologize, and they erupted into a national firestorm. We’ll see if it rises to that same level .

Representative Clark was quickly penitent for his error. But they were pretty horrible words. That kind of statement is a gaffe that’s hard to move beyond.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...