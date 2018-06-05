Legislator makes one of those statements you can’t walk back.

State Representative Mike Clark made of those statements on Facebook today that he’s going to find that you can’t walk back. You can only apologize for it, and hope to move on:
In a Facebook comment, state Rep. Michael Clark, a Hartford Republican, said business owners should have the final say in who they serve.
“He should have the opportunity to run his business the way he wants,” Clark wrote. “If he wants to turn away people of color, then that(‘s) his choice.”
and…
Clark took down the post on Tuesday to re-write it, saying he’d “jumped in on it a little bit too fast.”
In an interview with the Argus Leader, Clark said that business owners with strongly-held beliefs should be able to turn away customers.
“If it’s truly his strongly based belief, he should be able to turn them away,” Clark said. “People shouldn’t be able to use their minority status to bully a business.”
Rep. Clark did add an apology to the story a while later:
I am apologizing for some of my Facebook comments. I would never advocate discriminating against people based on their color or race.
I’ve never found Mike to have a mean bone in his body, and had never heard him say anything of this nature before. I can only hope he’s sincere in his apology, because I suspect he’s going to have to repeat it over and over if history is any lesson. State Senator Phil Jensen made similar statements in 2014, and didn’t apologize, and they erupted into a national firestorm. We’ll see if it rises to that same level .
Representative Clark was quickly penitent for his error. But they were pretty horrible words. That kind of statement is a gaffe that’s hard to move beyond.
SD Republicans should denounce his actions and ask for his resignation. There is no room for this in the party. Judging by those still supporting his comments, racism still runs pretty deep in SD. That is something that needs to be fixed. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Mr. Clark.
I am glad he was able to get his apology in. I am surprised Ferguson was even willing to print the apology. Yes, he is going to have to apologize for the comment. He of all people should recognize classic liberal comment bait tactics such as equating a gay couple’s actions with race, but he fell for it. On another note l am still waiting for Ms. Ferguson’s apology on her career in journalism concerning the damage she has done to the profession. I see she trolls Facebook for stories now.
Spencer is a shining example of what is wrong with SD. Blame the messenger while trying to justify a racist letting his beliefs slip.
Sometimes peoples true beliefs slip out and when it is an elected official especially in the South Dakota Legislature it is very unfortunate.
Weak general elections have reduced the quality of legislators coming to serve.
Equally, if not more, unfortunate when a legislator does the same thing, refuses to apologize and still gets elected.
Michael Clark should withdraw from the race. This is not good for South Dakota at all.
He needs to go. There is simply no excuse, and the “apology” will always ring insincere.
Should also note he has yet to post any semblance of a public apology to his own media pages as of 5:05 pm.
Did Dana at the Argus call up and do an interview with a current Democrat Senate candidate posted online statements which equate people who are anti-abortion with sex offenders? Just curious on whether her diligence on offensive words is focused just on Republicans?
Regarding what he originally said, there is no defense which is both gravely offensive and legally incorrect. However, it is relevant if Mike’s intention is racist and bigoted which would include a review of his past statements and consideration of his apology. My experience with Mike is he is a kind and gentle man.
That said, Mike can’t walk the statement back but he can work hard to make people believe he is not racist (knowingly or unknowingly).