Daryl Root in District 4 is campaigning on facebook with his platform to draw differences between he and his opponent, Senator John Wiik:
So, his platform is Acid, Abortion, and Euthanasia? I think that might be a hard sell in District 4.
8 thoughts on “Libertarian details all the differences between he and his opponent. Acid, Abortion & Euthanasia.”
Daryl, correct me if I’m wrong, but last election cycle when you ran against me didn’t you also advocate for prostitution? Have you decided to drop that from your platform this time around?
Daryl believes that freedom should be the first and only issue of his campaign.
Fred Deutsch is all for restricting the individual freedoms of his constituents.
Deutsch is the big government candidate that South Dakota has far too many of.
Why wouldn’t he be? He’s got a bunch of sins covered, why not that one?
Maybe his FB page should be “Root 4 Sin 4 District 4 Senate.”
If you have a problem with these issues, don’t pursue them. What other people do with their lives isn’t the concern of the government. I may not agree with all of Daryl’s positions, but he takes the side of personal freedom
I understand everyone here hates us Libertarians for some reason, but hopefully you all understand that we want to protect all your choices and beliefs, whether we agree or not.
We can debate “morals” all day, but the government is the last body that should be able to try to be a moral authority considering the thousands of lives they’ve ruined over the years.
Welcome to dakotawarcollege. You will quickly find that “keep government out of my business” does not apply about half the time here. Don’t bother trying to sort out the inconsistency.
I personally don’t “hate” Libertarians. I personally believe if you want to smoke dope, go ahead. If you want to spread your legs or cheeks for money, who cares? If you want to exercise all of those harmful activities, why should I care? The problem with those ideas is they are harmful to the individual and can be to others. When that dope smoker’s mommy dies and has to live on his own and cannot afford to pay for anything because he cannot hold down a job and goes to the government to get help and the government says okidoki, that is where I have a problem. If everyone who exercises his rights to do harmful things to his body was not allowed to take advantage of government, I would say fine. But we are a compassionate people and take care of such individuals. So until we can be assured the taxpayer does not have to pay for such behavior, then yes, I believe there needs to be restrictions.
What I stand for, and what I advice, are two different things. I do not pretend to play God and know what is best for every individual. Only the individual can determine that. True freedom includes the freedom to do stupid and/or ill-advised things. I do not recommend being involved in prostitution even if everyone consent. I do not advise drug use for recreation, or any other activity that many find immoral. However, if there is no victim to restore, it is not my moral obligation to play God. (I write this as my last comment has yet to appear. Censorship? )
The core value of libertarianism is “small government,” which is a vague concept meaning pretty much whatever any individual Libertarian wants it to mean. So, anything from keeping the government out of your bedroom to the privatization of almost every function of government from education to the police force can fall under the libertarian agenda.
So it shouldn’t be a surprise that fiscally conservative Republicans are more likely to vote libertarian than Democrats. However, on social issues ― some of the libertarian policy positions are actually more progressive than a Occupy Wall Street drum circle. Like Mr. Root advocates, the Libertarian stance on social issues include making prostitution and euthanasia legal, and legalizing all drugs.
Libertarianism comes down to belief that the principles that drive a free market economy can be applied to how humans govern themselves. It’s this idea that an invisible hand that guides the free market will also drive human interaction with social order. This foundation is one that I disagree with, when unchecked ― man motivated by self-gain will not ultimately do the right thing. This is why there are criminals, those who commit crimes even when there is a system that actively tries to prevent it.
In a libertarian society the question frequently asked is who protects the unprotected, who defends the rights of the defenseless? The answer to this question is why Libertarians have such a hard time winning elections in SD.