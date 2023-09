After admittedly doing some District shopping, former Republican legislative candidate Brad Lindwurm has filed paperwork to run for the House in Legislative District 15, according to documents filed with the Secretary of State on September 9th.

But in looking at Lindwurm’s voter registration this afternoon, you’re told a bit of a different story..

.. which still has Lindwurm voting from District 10.

Do we think he’s going to have it figured out by the time of the election?