Lora Hubbel raised $100 for her campaign. That’s not $100k, but $100. I’m not sure what more you say about that.

Hubbel for Governor 2017 Year End Financial Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Interestingly, Hubbel is claiming she didn’t spend anything, despite procuring a web domain, and having someone put up a website for her. But that’s pretty minor in comparison to the fact a candidate for Governor is claiming she only raised $100 total in all of 2017.

