Mark Mickelson pounds paid spokesman Rick Weiland for IM22

KELO AM Radio hosted South Dakota Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson and Slick Rick Weiland, who the Republican Speaker called out for his group’s poorly written measure which was enjoined because Circuit Court Judge Mark Barnett found that it was unconstitutional, and would likely not survive a court challenge on that basis:

“You guys screwed up,” argued House Speaker Mark Mickleson in a debate Tuesday with Democratic Activist Rick Wieland over Initated Measure 22.

On KELO Radio’s It’s Your Business Show, Mickleson claimed the ethic overhaul package was poorly written, full of unintended consequences and needs to be replaced. Weiland countered that the courts have yet to rule on IM 22. and that the Republican controlled State Legislature is moving too fast.

and..

Mickleson took Weiland’s point personally.

“For me to take incoming from a guy like you who has been paid by Represent Us, to be their paid spokesman, I’m offended by it,” Represent Us is an out-of-state activist group pushing hard for IM 22 and against the effort to repeal and replace it.