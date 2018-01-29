Marty Jackley for Governor 2017 Year End Report: 920k Raised 368k Spent, 1.55M Cash on Hand.

Here’s one of the two Campaign Finance Reports that everyone is looking for. Here’s Marty Jackley for Governor’s Year End Report for 2017:
Jackley for Governor 2017 Year End Campaign Finance Filing by Pat Powers on Scribd
Jackley for Governor raised $920,016 during the 2017 reporting period, with $367,994.95 spent, leaving him $1,552,944.42 Cash on Hand for the 2018 Election year.
Stay tuned for Kristi Noem’s Report!
Impressive job by Jackley. Noem was supposed to blow his doors off. Even more impressive then outraising her is that he raised in on South Dakota
I thought he raised 1.2 million? What changed?
Why won’t Jackley support the campus free speech bill? Conservatives now abandoning him in droves. Classic Pierre rino
I’d like to know where he is on the Marcy’s Law repeal.
I guess Jackley is siding with the ACLU and the Democrats on the campus free speech bill. Sad.
I love the Noem Team Troll response…redirect redirect redirect.