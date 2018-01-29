Marty Jackley for Governor 2017 Year End Report: 920k Raised 368k Spent, 1.55M Cash on Hand.

Here’s one of the two Campaign Finance Reports that everyone is looking for. Here’s Marty Jackley for Governor’s Year End Report for 2017:

Jackley for Governor 2017 Year End Campaign Finance Filing by Pat Powers on Scribd

Jackley for Governor raised $920,016 during the 2017 reporting period, with $367,994.95 spent, leaving him $1,552,944.42 Cash on Hand for the 2018 Election year.

Stay tuned for Kristi Noem’s Report!

