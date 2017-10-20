Marty Jackley preparing himself for war in the campaign for Governor. But, only with serious candidates.

An e-mail campaign was blasted out late yesterday afternoon by the Jackley campaign at many Republicans across South Dakota making statements about Congresswoman Noem, among them that “We requested she conduct her campaign with integrity, be honest about her record and truthful in her campaign advertising…and she said NO!“

Actually, what she stated in response to a request for a Jackley-authored clean campaign pledge was…

She’s not interested in “campaign PR stunts.” Noem says she’s pledging to residents to take on tough tasks in Pierre to improve South Dakota.

Read that here.

That’s quite a bit different than “she said NO!” It was a rejection of the pledge, nonetheless, but one would suspect Marty would probably reject any pledge presented from Kristi. It’s just part of what we expect in the back and forth between campaigns.

And what about Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel? Bob Mercer was wondering about that as well. She’s actually been hard, hard negative in the race. For example:

Coming just a month ago, Hubbel directly accused Jackley of being “a crook who belongs in prison,” which is slinging the mud as hard as you can sling. Yet, if you look at Marty’s pledge sheet….

…I don’t see a place for Lora to sign.. unless it’s on the back. He left off Terry LaFleur’s spot as well.

The truth is, that people including the Jackley campaign, aren’t preparing for the ‘also rans’ such as Lora to be anything more than a momentary nuisance. And unless another feasible candidate jumps in, it will remain that way.

Some are saying that Sen. Stace Nelson has been purposefully pushing hard on his scorecard with cherry picked issues in places such as Facebook and the Liberal Democrat blog because he’s a candidate in search of a draft movement for Governor. But absent a heretofore unknown ability for Nelson to raise money or run a statewide campaign magically appearing, that draft movement isn’t going to find him.

Barring another candidate jumping in, ultimately, the big show remains between Marty and Kristi, and between now and next June both will be moving their chess pieces around on the board.

And, as we saw when it came to the pledge this week, I doubt either has any intention of playing the other’s game.

