Noem for Governor Release: Noem stands with patients & taxpayers to lower health care costs and improve access

Jackley Campaign-Allied Trial Lawyers Immediately Go on the Attack

Congresswoman Kristi Noem faced bitter attacks today from trial lawyers backing Marty Jackley for Governor.

“Obamacare did nothing to drive down health care costs, in part because it failed to enact any kind of meaningful tort reform. That’s why I’m proud to stand with President Trump and conservatives on the Protecting Access to Care Act. This bill would save hardworking taxpayers $50 billion while offering reforms that can fundamentally lower the cost of health care in this country. I’m fighting to give families the freedom and flexibility to meet their family’s financial and health care needs. This bill is another step in the right direction,” said Kristi Noem, a Republican candidate for South Dakota Governor.

Conservative Iowa Republican Steve King said the bill will continue to “allow an injured party to receive full compensation for measureable economic harm (such as medical expenses or lost wages) that they have incurred. The damage cap only applies to an award of non-economic damages (such as punitive damages) that are, by their very nature, speculative, subjective, and wildly inconsistent.”

Former South Dakota lawmaker Lee Schoenbeck, an outspoken supporter of Attorney General Marty Jackley, cited the vote of liberal Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) as an example of those standing against the bill.

“Trial lawyer Marty Jackley and his band of trial lawyer supporters may want to rethink their opposition to saving taxpayers $50 billion and lowering health care costs. I look forward to hearing them explain that to Republican primary voters,” said Justin Brasell, Noem campaign spokesman.

