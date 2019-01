Lots of GOP elections this weekend, and the results are just starting to trickle in. From facebook:

This AM, the Brookings County GOP held it’s own elections (which I participated in) cast a unanimous ballot to retain it’s current executive leadership, with:

Jim Gilkerson – Chairman

Stephne Miller – Vice-Chair

Mary Kidwiler – Sec/Treasurer

Lillian Hellickson – Committeewoman

Jim Schade – Committeeman

