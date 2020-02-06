Measure to reduce the number of vaccinated people in the state introduced. I don’t think that’s a good idea.

House Bill 1235 has been introduced, and seems to be grabbing a lot of headlines. What the bill does in part is to revise the mandatory vaccination law and state:
No child entering public or nonpublic school, or a public or nonpublic early childhood program in this state, may be required to receive any immunization or medical procedure for enrollment or entry. The Department of Health may recommend any immunization for school entry but may not require them. No school may use any coercive means to require immunization.
Let me preface this by noting that the sponsors of the measure are good people, but reducing the number of people who are vaccinated against serious preventable disease runs the risk of causing health catastrophes that don’t need to be. Were my mother – a school nurse for many years in Pierre – still alive, I’m sure she’d have some choice words about it.
Suffice it to say, I don’t think it’s a good idea.
Let me point to the CDC – the Center for Disease Control – and the statistics for Measles for the last decade:
Of 1282 cases last year in 2019, 128 were hospitalized and 61 reported having complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis. That’s 10% of cases required hospitalization, and 5% had serious complications. That’s with modern medicine, clean water, proper sanitation, etc.
According to the CDC – the majority of people who came down with measles were unvaccinated.
1282 preventable illnesses. 128 people getting so sick they had to be hospitalized and 61 seriously ill. Pneumonia isn’t anything to mess with – I just had a daughter in the hospital for 5 days with her pneumonia having arisen from a chest cold. Pneumonia kills people. Killed Jim Henson of the Muppets. Helped kill Glen Frey of the Eagles. People die from Pneumonia every day. Encephalitis is far, far scarier.
And that’s JUST what can arise from Measles. It doesn’t address the highly contagious whooping cough, mumps, or the really scary diseases such as polio.
Roald Dahl, the author of James & the Giant Peach, and Charlie & the Chocolate family lost his daughter to measles in the 1950’s. In 1988, he wrote an essay about why vaccinations are necessary, in part:
Olivia, my eldest daughter, caught measles when she was seven years old. As the illness took its usual course I can remember reading to her often in bed and not feeling particularly alarmed about it. Then one morning, when she was well on the road to recovery, I was sitting on her bed showing her how to fashion little animals out of coloured pipe-cleaners, and when it came to her turn to make one herself, I noticed that her fingers and her mind were not working together and she couldn’t do anything.
“Are you feeling all right?” I asked her.
“I feel all sleepy,” she said.
In an hour, she was unconscious. In twelve hours she was dead.
And…
Here in Britain, because so many parents refuse, either out of obstinacy or ignorance or fear, to allow their children to be immunised, we still have a hundred thousand cases of measles every year. Out of those, more than 10,000 will suffer side effects of one kind or another. At least 10,000 will develop ear or chest infections. About 20 will die.
LET THAT SINK IN.
Every year around 20 children will die in Britain from measles.
So what about the risks that your children will run from being immunised?
They are almost non-existent. Listen to this. In a district of around 300,000 people, there will be only one child every 250 years who will develop serious side effects from measles immunisation! That is about a million to one chance. I should think there would be more chance of your child choking to death on a chocolate bar than of becoming seriously ill from a measles immunisation.
So what on earth are you worrying about? It really is almost a crime to allow your child to go unimmunised.
There’s a reason that the public health law requiring immunization for school children has been on the law books for close to 50 years. We’re fortunate enough that we have not experienced public health emergencies since the time of our parents or grandparents – and that is in large part because of childhood immunizations. The downside of the law being in effect 50 years that is that we’ve gotten old enough that a lot of people have forgotten.
Maybe the best thing to offer is the quote that “those who forget History are doomed to repeat it.”
Because that will certainly be so.
Polio was “cured” with a vaccine, but more important than the vaccine was hygiene and understanding how it was transmitted (pools).
I read a study (it’s in my filing cabinet and would take some time to locate) suggesting that the eradication of disease has always come on the heels of hygiene and a natural process (some people more immune to disease survive and reproduce – harsh, but true).
Looking at the infection rates, the study indicated that the vaccines come after the selective and hygiene improvement processes have already occurred, after disease vectors identified (rats, pools, sewage processing, etc). Therefore, vaccines take false credit for the eradication and likely could not have prevented the outbreaks.
Here are some philosophical decision points to consider with respect to this very difficult issue:
1 – The CDC has a conflict of interest in vaccine recommendations since their funding comes from the study of said vaccines, directly and indirectly
2 – Weaponized vaccines are a dangerous unverifiable (for the general public, there is no ability to verify the contents of vaccines) vector through which the entire public could be attacked
3 – MRSA and other bacterial infections are fostered by the pharma industry’s over-use of various remedies (pattern of behavior/outcomes)
4 – With so much money involved, intentional spread of something like Measles is in the financial best interests of vaccine advocates (investors, laboratory workers, researchers, military industrial complex, and facility masons)
5 – As a population, we become stronger and more resilient to future pathogens when subjected to disease and surviving
6 – Flu vaccines don’t work – the virus mutates, but people still take the vaccines, some get the flu anyway, many still die, and the vaccine manufacturers still get paid
7 – If vaccines work, why would we ever consider forcing them on people? Why would they not just be adopted in the normal course of a free market operating efficiently?
8 – More effective than vaccines, a more sensible dietary regime may have a more pronounced positive effect on disease outcomes, as would the obviation of rampant sexual promiscuity and poor hygiene.
9 – We have not quantified the negative effects of vaccines, but Autism Spectrum Disorder and heavy metal exposure are two well known risks that have not been addressed by the vaccine industrial complex.
Maybe we could take away vaccine maker indemnity before we even consider forced inoculations. Furthermore, is there any more clear violation of liberty than the forced insertion of a sharp metal object beneath a person’s skin?
John stop right there. Autism has utterly and completely been proven to not be caused by vaccines, so please don’t spread that kind of crazy talk. As a parent of a child with Autism, I can confirm that any link between it and vaccines is bunk.
https://www.autismspeaks.org/science-news/new-meta-analysis-confirms-no-association-between-autism-and-vaccines?fbclid=IwAR1WPyNLB9FAewd-LkwzwzReE_qLbQqIo_TRX-yYhGJKVvVuqX78Swoio2E
That misguided view came about because Autism symptoms and developmental delays that have always been there tend to be noticed by parents about the same time they’re going in for shots in the first couple of years. My daughter had speech development issues that presented before she had her shots, and were still there after. Nothing changed, and later came a diagnosis.
It didn’t help that a person faking a study made the claim, which was utterly repudiated, and has been proven false over and over and over.
Right now, research is pointing to an abnormality in cells that produce a substance called myelin (which insulates nerves) which offers a possibility of future treatment.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/02/03/802215344/researchers-link-autism-to-a-system-that-insulates-brain-wiring?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR24lJmyApZBJrIDkuONSld2Q-RQXOFACiLsrChzqI2WX1lyACHCkUKEWvc
“Autism has utterly and completely been proven to not be caused by vaccines”
Scientific proof has not been established and there is not a consensus.
It’s not the vaccine, per se. It’s the heavy metals in the vaccine.
The contention in vaccine science is cause for concern.
What is your working hypothesis as to why Autism is on-the-rise to precipitously?
In addition, for what it’s worth, the Autism link was not central to my argument and I would caution against latching-onto only that aspect of the analysis to the detriment of downplaying the other concerning aspects of vaccine science.
A lot of people argue against the person when it comes to Mike Adams. I tend to think that’s because he’s so cogent, passionate, and effective. I don’t agree with everything he publishes, but I do admire the fact that he’s pushing back and encouraging everyone to read the inserts (not just the information sheets) that come with vaccines.
https://www.organicconsumers.org/news/vaccines-cause-autism-supporting-evidence-mike-adams
Mike Adams is not a serious source for anything.
Autism has been on the rise mainly because of better diagnoses, and having been classified as different maladies, but put under Autism Spectrum Disorder now.
For those of you who do not know about Mike Adams:
“Mike Adams, the “Health Ranger,” is an outspoken consumer health advocate, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist and science lab director. Adams was born in 1967 in Lawrence, Kansas. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree. In college entrance exams and graduate school entrance exams, Adams scored in the 99.9th percentile across all U.S. students. He aced the English, Mathematics and Science sections of college entrance exams, scoring 100% on 3 out of 4 sections earning numerous offers of scholarships from various universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (which he chose not to attend). Adams has no criminal record and has never been arrested. He avoids alcohol, smoking, coffee and all recreational drugs. Mike Adams has personally authored over 2,000 articles, including investigative articles, satire and op-ed. His writings have been collectively read by over 100 million people over the past decade.”
http://www.healthranger.com/Health-Ranger-Biography.html
And they also say:
Michael Allen “Mike” Adams a.k.a. The Health Ranger (born 1969 or 1967 in Lawrence, KS) is publisher of Natural News (formerly News Target) which promotes alternative health and natural lifestyle products online. Adams also owns and operates dozens of other sites, including WakingScience and TruthWiki, and ‘shadow’ sites that he creates to target enemies. It’s estimated that the various sites get 6.5 million hits per month, with 31% coming through organic search.
Adams is an ardent anti-technology, conspiracy theory promoting pro-organic advocate who claims biotechnology scientists “are the most despicable humanoids to walk the face of this planet” and that they promote corporate “junk science” and are anti-human.[1] He has promoted such causes as AIDS denialism, 9/11 truther conspiracies, Barack Obama citizenship ‘birther’ claims and believes that chemtrails and vaccines are serious health threats.
and…
Adams’ NaturalNews.com website has been characterized by Brian Dunning, who runs the science-based Skeptoid, as the #1 “worst anti-science website”. Physician blogger Steven Novella, a clinical neurologist and assistant professor at Yale University School of Medicine, characterized Adams as “a dangerous conspiracy-mongering crank.” Oncologist David Gorski (aka Orac) called Natural News as “the wretchedest, scummiest, and quackiest” website on the Internet. Alan Levinovitz, a James Madison University professor writing for Slate, wrote: “NaturalNews is … a cesspool of pseudo-scientific insanity seasoned generously with political vitriol and outlandish conspiracy theories.” According to RationalWiki, “even other quack sites thinks [NaturalNews] is a quack site”
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/glp-facts/mike-adams-natural-news-everyones-favorite-uber-quack-1-anti-science-website/
I might also note that Lora Hubbel quotes his website often. Should tell you a lot.
Nick Gauther was severely injured by the TDap vaccine. Girls around the world were paralyzed after receiving Gardasil, not going to hear about them on MSM. On and on we could go about people having severe reactions to a vaccine. Are we allowed to speak about them? Are we allowed to ask about the ingredients in vaccines? How about asking for more trials to be conducted?
My body, my choice… right?
Two comments:
1). We have a world health crisis because it is estimated 3% of those infected with the corona virus will die or suffer severe consequences. The above measles example is 3x worse than the coronavirus. This anit-vaxx movement could theoretically be worse than a world pandemic if we do not proceed with caution and good science.
2). There are side effects for some who take vaccines. There isn’t a drug we take without risk of side effects. What we have to know is what risks are real and significant and work, with scientific reason, to mitigate those risks if possible. If some risks can’t be mitigated, we may have to live with the side effects.
I am for maximum liberty in context of the reality we live in a society (not all on our own island) so I want to give as much as possible to both sides.
1). If one is willing to bear the risk of side effects from a vaccine, you have taken a risk to make you much less likely to get the illness or spread it to others. Thus, you are not at risk to intermingle in public and you are not at risk to spread illness to others. Enter _______.
2). If one is unwilling to bear the risk of side effects from a vaccine, I respect your decision. However, you are at risk to get the illness and spread the illness by intermingling in public. Thus, you have made a choice which has the consequences you are not allowed to enter __________ for your safety and the safety of others.
“A U.S. study found that children who received vaccines containing a preservative called thimerosal, which is almost 50 percent mercury, were more than twice as likely to develop autism than children who did not. Although mercury has been removed from regular childhood vaccines due to growing safety worries, it is still present in other vaccines children might get.” — from the link above
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/thimerosal-and-vaccines
“Under the FDA Modernization Act of 1997, the FDA compiled a list of regulated products containing mercury, including those with thimerosal (Federal Register 1999). It is important to note that this list was compiled in 1999; some products listed are no longer manufactured and many products have been reformulated without thimerosal.”
“many products have been reformulated without thimerosal”
A list of problematical vaccine ingredients and their effects:
– Bovine cow serum: Extracted from cow skin. When injected causes connective tissue disorders, arthritis and lupus; also shortness of breath, low blood pressure, chest pain and skin reactions.
– Sorbitol: Synthetic sweetener which metabolizes very slowly and aggravates IBS and gastrointestinal issues.
– Gelatin: Derived from the collagen inside animals’ skin and bones. Injecting gelatin poses the risk of infection from synthetic growth hormones and BSE infectivity (mad cow disease).
– Sodium chloride: Raises blood pressure and inhibits muscle contraction and growth.
– Egg protein: Vaccines are prepared in eggs (certainly not organic). May contain growth hormones, antibiotics, and salmonella bacteria.
– Thimerosal: A neurotoxic mercury which causes autism: There are 25 mcg in one average flu vaccine, and the EPA safety limit is 5 micrograms, so children who are vaccinated simultaneously with multiple* vaccines receive over 10 times the safety limit of mercury in one day.
– Human albumin: The protein portion of blood from pooled human venous plasma; when injected causes fever, chills, hives, rash, headache, nausea, breathing difficulty, and rapid heart rate. Injecting “pooled blood” can result in a loss of body cell mass and cause immunodeficiency virus infection, or contain SV40, AIDS, cancer or Hepatitis B from drug addicts.
– Formaldehyde: Highly carcinogenic fluid used to embalm corpses. Ranked one of the most hazardous compounds to human health; can cause liver damage, gastrointestinal issues, reproductive deformation, respiratory distress and cancer. Plus, formaldehyde has been known to fail to deactivate the virus the vaccine is intended to cure, thus enabling a live virus to enter your blood and infect your system.
– Phenoxyethanol: A glycol ether/chemical; highly toxic to the nervous system, kidneys, and liver. The FDA warns “can cause shut down of the central nervous system (CNS), vomiting and contact dermatitis” in cosmetics; imagine when injected into your blood.
– Aluminum phosphate: Greatly increases toxicity of mercury, so caution about minimum mercury tolerance is therefore severely underestimated. CDC scientists and all doctors are well aware of this.
– MSG (monosodium glutamate): When injected becomes a neurotoxin, causing CNS disorders and brain damage in children.
Conspiracy hypothesis time: Why vaccinations? Why now? Why forced?
1 – October 31 2019 – the Wuhan 5G system goes live with “complete coverage”
2 – FaceBook suppresses articles about 1 above.
3 – 5G spectrum can be weaponized to cause “flu like symptoms”, disorientation, and even immediate death
4 – The US CDC is being kept out of Wuhan while Wuhan is burning bodies at an alarming rate
5 – China starved/killed 48,000,000 people under Mao (precedent)
6 – In the midst of an outbreak of real flu, perfect cover is provided to eliminate true dissidents and dispose of the evidence
7 – Vaccine-like nano-technology can be used to create a bio-marker that is detectible via the manipulation of the 5G spectrum emitters and sensors (mark of the beast)
8 – A pandemic emergency would provide the impetus to force vaccinations as a carrier of biometric identification
9 – The vaccine has been identified by scientists in India as “man made” and weaponized. This was confirmed through my own sources yesterday. The Wuhan flu bug is man-made.
10 – The planet’s capacity is being reached, resources are being consumed, and the “have nots” are slowly encroaching on the “haves”, creating motivation for wide-scale population control
Humanity has the disposition to enact genocide. With modern technology, it now has the ability to disguise it like never before. Rather than invest in a longer-term solution in keeping with morality and “the good”, are globalist powers that be red-flagging China to attack to the US and create a fog of war to cover-up the culling? Could we be at that moment in history?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_genocides_by_death_toll
Important typo in 9 above. It should read:
The Coronavirus has been identified by scientists in India as “man made” and weaponized. This was confirmed through my own sources yesterday. The Wuhan flu bug is man-made.
Pat, if you want to correct the comment and delete this update, that’s fine with me.
Troy – before requiring the unvaccinated to use different drinking fountains, bathrooms, and cafes, should we first vet the ethics of pharma and the efficacy of said vaccines?
Hygiene, local food, and information might have a better and safer outcome with respect to disease and human suffering than forced vaccinations (your contracts just run an end-around forcing the needle in the arm by denying access to a good life from non-compliance).
Forcing by economic and social pressure bears little difference morally and ethically than using physical force in my view. In fact, it may be worse since the origins of the accusers (the social engineers) are less likely to be known.
I think many of the points in my original philosophical analysis on this very difficult issue still stand credulity and warrant and closer and careful look into the vaccine issue.
Mike Adam’s controversial arguments notwithstanding, as evidenced by the information presented in this thread, Vaccine science is far from sorted and clear.