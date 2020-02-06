A couple of great South Dakota pins for my collection

A couple of new South Dakota political pins arrived for my collection today:
The jumbo (6in) South Dakota Reagan Country 1980 GOP National Convention delegate pin is always popular, and I managed to get this duplicate for my collection inexpensively. (It makes a great centerpiece for a display, or a good trading item, so I’ll pick them up if they’re cheap – this makes #3).
The So. Dakota for Nixon Agnew pin is a little more elusive, and I didn’t have this one for my Presidential/South Dakota display which has outgrown it’s display case in the months since I put it up:
I’ve got a big display case which should arrive today, allowing me to get my regular SD pins which have been boxed up for a year or so back up on the wall, so I’ll probably be reworking the displays that sit behind me in the coming weeks.
Ideally, I’d like to rework everything, as things have been stacking up, and I’ve got multiple items that should be framed and hung, things that were once up on the wall that are in cupboards, etcetera.
Update: Well, I got my new case in the mail.. and I managed to fit just my SD federal race pins in, leaving my Gubernatorial pins still in storage.
I’m thinking I’m going to need a few more of those to fit everything.
That Regan pin is bad as-
Not to brag. Ok I am bragging. I have that pin mounted on a wood block cut in the shape of South Dakota. I was given it by State Co-Chair Nora Hussey for being the Reagan Youth Rep on the SD Reagan Committee. You had to be on the Committee to get it. The wood blocks were made and stained for Nora by someone I think from Belle Fourche or near there. It is in a prominent place in my office today.
Back then as a 19 year old, I thought it a position of honor I got to sit next to Nora at the meetings. Years later I asked Nora about it. She said she sat me there because she could pull my hair to keep me from saying something stupid. She really said “pull my hair.” Read into it what you will.
First, you’re shalessly promoting your political button collection. In that regard, you’re the new Dave Kranz, who would write a column a year referencing his collection – which resulted in more gifts from readers.
Secondly, those of us that ACTUALLY were Reagan Delegates have those buttons (you second hander you)
Nice work my friend 👍😀. If you ever get all of yours displayed, you can come to my office and help organize the most complete South Dakota political button collection in South Dakota. I bought Bern Schliesman’s and added it to mine 😜
You’re going to win this game of political button “survivor” by outlasting the rest of us!
I’m sure I can trade you a Kamala Harris South Dakota pin for something… I hear they’re valuable since they aren’t making any more. 🙂