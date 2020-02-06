A couple of great South Dakota pins for my collection

A couple of new South Dakota political pins arrived for my collection today:

The jumbo (6in) South Dakota Reagan Country 1980 GOP National Convention delegate pin is always popular, and I managed to get this duplicate for my collection inexpensively. (It makes a great centerpiece for a display, or a good trading item, so I’ll pick them up if they’re cheap – this makes #3).

The So. Dakota for Nixon Agnew pin is a little more elusive, and I didn’t have this one for my Presidential/South Dakota display which has outgrown it’s display case in the months since I put it up:

I’ve got a big display case which should arrive today, allowing me to get my regular SD pins which have been boxed up for a year or so back up on the wall, so I’ll probably be reworking the displays that sit behind me in the coming weeks.

Ideally, I’d like to rework everything, as things have been stacking up, and I’ve got multiple items that should be framed and hung, things that were once up on the wall that are in cupboards, etcetera.

Update: Well, I got my new case in the mail.. and I managed to fit just my SD federal race pins in, leaving my Gubernatorial pins still in storage.

I’m thinking I’m going to need a few more of those to fit everything.