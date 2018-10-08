Minnehaha County GOP Dinner on Nov 1 to feature Sean Spicer Posted on October 8, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary Sean Spicer is the featured speaker at the Minnehaha County GOP’s Lincoln Day Social on November 1st. Click here to get your tickets today! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related