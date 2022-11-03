Mitchell Daily Republic: Senate Candidate accused of molesting family member from age 14-19

The Mitchell Daily Republic has more on the Joel Koskan story, having obtained the probable cause statement before it was sealed via an order of the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

And if you thought the story couldn’t get worse, you’d be wrong.

A woman told investigators that, from age 14 through 19, Koskan was constantly monitoring her via surveillance cameras and GPS and would “require” the girl to engage in sexual activity with him. The investigation was spurred May 6, 2022, when a retired DCI agent contacted county and state investigators seeking assistance in a sexual assault investigation involving a 19-year-old woman who is related to Koskan. According to the retired agent, the woman disclosed that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” and.. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted. “I’m begging you, you don’t want to do this.” and.. In a Thursday email to Forum News Service, South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman focused on the severity of the allegations, adding that the party is against all forms of child abuse. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Lederman said. “The South Dakota Republican Party trusts the justice system to work through the allegation.”

I’m sure there will be more coming on this..