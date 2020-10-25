More from SDGOP on Illegal Patrick Starr robocall; too dumb for treasurer’s job, failing to take responsibility

From SDGOP.com, the Republican Party is continuing to express their concern & outrage over an elected official who should know better making weak excuses for openly breaking federal law:

Lederman noted, “it appears that Starr didn’t know or care about federal laws against robocalling and doesn’t understand laws that clearly state if you spend money as part of a campaign you need to attach a disclaimer to your expenditure. I get the impression that he’s just too dumb to be trusted with the responsibility of the Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office.

“Patrick Starr was sending robocalls to cell phones in Sioux Falls, Watertown and Brookings, and he tries to deflect by claiming that he has to ‘rely on the Secretary of State’s list,’” Lederman said. “That’s actually not true. He can buy any list of phone numbers he wants, but he’s the one responsible to not harass & bother people on their cell phones. And it seems he managed to screw that up.”

“Failing to take responsibility for one’s actions is not a quality that voters appreciate,” Lederman said.