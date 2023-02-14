More on Senate Bill 40: Primary versus Convention – a comparison

As I got thinking about it in debating the merits of Senate Bill 40, which proposes to put the constitutional offices (except Lt Gov) to a vote of their party members at large, I thought it would be interesting to look at the public offices in South Dakota where we select the partisan candidates in a primary election process to represent those parties in the November election, and those we select at the Republican or Democrat State Conventions.
US Senate – Primary
US House – Primary
Governor – Primary
Lt. Gov – Convention
Atty General – Convention
Secretary of State – Convention
State Auditor – Convention
State Treasurer – Convention
School & Lands – Convention
Public Utilities Commission – Convention
State Senate – Primary
State House – Primary
Circuit Court Judge – Primary (if more than 2 for each seat)
County Commissioners – Primary
State’s Attorney – Primary
Sheriff – Primary
County Auditor – Primary (and/or county finance officer)
County Treasurer – Primary
Register of Deeds – Primary
Coroner – Primary (appointment after 2023 per HB 1057)
Did I miss any?
For public offices, we select around 15 or more in a primary process, depending on how many commissioners and judges are up in a given year. The parties (party offices, not public) also select a National Committeeman & Woman at their respective conventions. But, the party’s Precinct Committeemen and Women, and at-large convention delegates may also be selected at primary. And only from 1 PUC member (as we will in 2024) up to around 7 or 8 in 2026 are selected as part of the convention process.
If you think about it, the argument against the constitutional offices being decided by the voters in a primary is largely being made by precinct people.. who themselves are chosen in a primary. I imagine they would be the first people against precinct committee positions being chosen and filled by a small group of party insiders. So we’ll see the arguments that are made when the debate is to put some statewide officeholders on the same playing field as they are.
Food for thought.
2 thoughts on “More on Senate Bill 40: Primary versus Convention – a comparison”
Amen, PP! If a candidate can’t hold up in a primary, should they really be on the general ballot?
It’s why I think Democrats objections are a bit disingenuous. They want to be able to fill open positions with a convention. Either they want to be a major political party, or a third party.
If they actually are a major political party, run a candidate. They’ve managed it before. Not so sure why it represents such a hurdle now.