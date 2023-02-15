House Bill 1035 to provide an anti-vaxxer “conscience exemption” to allow people to take a pass on COVID vaccinations if their aunt read something on facebook, predictably took a turn down the rabbit-hole in testimony provided from one of the ‘experts’ gathered to speak on the measure:
The hearing Tuesday included remote testimony from Benjamin Marble, who’s known for appearing on disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show to argue that Anthony Fauci, formerly the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, “created” COVID-19 and is “the greatest mass murderer in the history of the world.”
“Earth to poison pushers, you need to wake up,” Marble said during testimony. “These fake vaccines are far more deadly than cyanide.”
and..
“Please focus on the bill and stop the attacks, OK?” Jensen asked of Marble.
“Sure, OK. In summation, are you a retard or did God give you a brain?” Dr. Marble said.
“OK, stop, stop. You’re done. You’re done.” Jensen said.
7 thoughts on “Hearing for anti-vaxxer bill providing ‘my aunt read it on facebook’ exemption devolves into slurs and name-calling. Who would have imagined?”
Another terrible reflection on District 3 Aberdeen/Brown County again in Pierre with Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy consumed representation. I had hoped we had bottomed out with Kaleb Weiss but evidently not.
Drew Dennert too.
Perry and Novstrup sponsor and Schaefbauer votes for it in committee. District 3 is moving too far right for me. Maybe they are members of the Freedom Caucus
Why are these weirdos given airtime?
🤣🤣🤣 I couldn’t find anything about the Wuhan flu shot in HB 1035. Is the Wuhan flu shot information in fine print in Section 4 of HB 1035?
I’m sick of parades of self-righteous morons and the hand-wringing from the same schmucks who encouraged this crap for the past three years when it was to their political advantage.
Someone should have cut his microphone off and motioned to strike the dumbass “Doctor’s” entire testimony and bar him from ever testifying again. This should not have been tolerated whatsoever. Committee members and chairs need to get it together and squash these idiots once and for all. This all feeds the perception that the SD Legislature is a clown car falling off a cliff! Geez.