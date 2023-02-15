Gov. Noem to Highlight Freedom-Focused Approach to Health Policy

“Government and Healthcare – A Dangerous Policy Cocktail” at Cato Institute

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem will highlight South Dakota’s freedom-focused approach to health policy, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, at an event hosted by the Cato Institute on Thursday. The event is titled “Government and Healthcare – A Dangerous Policy Cocktail.” The event will be moderated by Cato senior fellow Dr. Jeffrey Singer.

The event will take place at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, February 16 at the Cato Institute – 1000 Massachusetts Ave. NW Washington, DC 20001.

Governor Noem was the only Governor in America who never ordered a single business or church to close or even define which businesses were “essential” or “nonessential.” In August 2020, she was the only Governor to decline President Trump’s offer of extended unemployment benefits. As a result, South Dakota has consistently ranked at the top of the nation in a wide array of economic measures since the pandemic.

