More on Senate Bill 40: Primary versus Convention – a comparison

As I got thinking about it in debating the merits of Senate Bill 40, which proposes to put the constitutional offices (except Lt Gov) to a vote of their party members at large, I thought it would be interesting to look at the public offices in South Dakota where we select the partisan candidates in a primary election process to represent those parties in the November election, and those we select at the Republican or Democrat State Conventions.

US Senate – Primary

US House – Primary

Governor – Primary

Lt. Gov – Convention

Atty General – Convention

Secretary of State – Convention

State Auditor – Convention

State Treasurer – Convention

School & Lands – Convention

Public Utilities Commission – Convention

State Senate – Primary

State House – Primary

Circuit Court Judge – Primary (if more than 2 for each seat)

County Commissioners – Primary

State’s Attorney – Primary

Sheriff – Primary

County Auditor – Primary (and/or county finance officer)

County Treasurer – Primary

Register of Deeds – Primary

Coroner – Primary (appointment after 2023 per HB 1057)

Did I miss any?

For public offices, we select around 15 or more in a primary process, depending on how many commissioners and judges are up in a given year. The parties (party offices, not public) also select a National Committeeman & Woman at their respective conventions. But, the party’s Precinct Committeemen and Women, and at-large convention delegates may also be selected at primary. And only from 1 PUC member (as we will in 2024) up to around 7 or 8 in 2026 are selected as part of the convention process.

If you think about it, the argument against the constitutional offices being decided by the voters in a primary is largely being made by precinct people.. who themselves are chosen in a primary. I imagine they would be the first people against precinct committee positions being chosen and filled by a small group of party insiders. So we’ll see the arguments that are made when the debate is to put some statewide officeholders on the same playing field as they are.

Food for thought.