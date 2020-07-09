Mt. Rushmore protest group has apparently burned their bridges with Penn. Co. Sheriff

After one of the Mt. Rushmore protest leaders has been charged with two felonies for his actions against law enforcement officers, long-time Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom is signaling that the next time the NDN Collective Group informs him that they’re going to be ‘peacefully protesting,’ he knows that he can’t take them at their word:

“Even though we negotiated with the group in good faith, they made the decision not to honor their word,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a news release Monday. “The result was a protest that was no longer peaceful.”

and…

Going forward, NDN Collective will “have no credibility with our office concerning discussions of any future planned protests,” Thom said.

and.