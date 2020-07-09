Mt. Rushmore protest group has apparently burned their bridges with Penn. Co. Sheriff

After one of the Mt. Rushmore protest leaders has been charged with two felonies for his actions against law enforcement officers, long-time Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom is signaling that the next time the NDN Collective Group informs him that they’re going to be ‘peacefully protesting,’ he knows that he can’t take them at their word:
“Even though we negotiated with the group in good faith, they made the decision not to honor their word,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a news release Monday. “The result was a protest that was no longer peaceful.”
Going forward, NDN Collective will “have no credibility with our office concerning discussions of any future planned protests,” Thom said.
But Thom said the protest ended up not being peaceful. According to the press release:
Protesters parked three vans to block the highway and took off at least two tires to maker it harder for law enforcement to move the vehicles. The vans were later towed.
Some protesters had large wooden sticks and acted aggressively toward law enforcement.
Protesters grabbed a shield from a National Guardsman and spray painted it. The shield was later recovered.
Some protesters spray painted graffiti on the highway.
Scary brown people! They’ll be coming for your daughter next! Gonna paint #landback on your driveway! Best run out and get more pearls to clutch.
You are frightened of other races? You must be a Democrat.
When MLK said it would be peaceful, he delivered.
When Malcolm X said it would be peaceful, he just said it as a pretense.
I stand with protesters who are like MLK and are of honor.
Give these criminals the justice they deserve.
Troy, did you read the full article? Mr. Powers has conveniently left out critical context that might explain why folks would act as those arrested did.
B L M = Burn Loot Mayhem
Agreed! Reform the Bureau of Land Management!
…unless of course you’re talking about something else, which would make you an ignorant racist SOB since the article and comments have nothing to do with it.
i’m sure caleb would like to argue that the moral rightness of the cause gives a blanket of cover to what actually transpired. rented vans were vandalized to create a “oh-we-won’t-do-that-oh-wait-we-did-it” roadblock, they ignored lawful orders to stand down and vacate the roadway, so yeah their credibility was shot and burned by themselves.
Civil disobedience sure gets attention, though. I applaud them and hope for more direct action to bring their LEGITIMATE grievances to the national stage.
They have no legitimate grievance concerning the black hills. The hills were never originally theirs in the first place.
The SCOTUS disagrees. Now what?
Ownership or occupation of the Black Hills . The Arikara people who had occupied the Hills since 1100AD were defeated by the Crow people, they in turn were defeated by the Pawnee people , they in turn were defeated by the Kiowa people . they in turn were defeated by the Cheyenne people
They were defeated by the Lakota in 1765 who were defeated by the USA in 1876
My conclusion is that, to the victor goes the spoils
The USA has owned the Hills far longer than the Lakota occupied it.How do they justify taking away the home of the Arikara and those who followed by murdering the Cheyenne for their land
It doesn’t matter. The USA recognized the Sioux ownership of the land in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868. The SCOTUS upheld this in 1980 when they agreed the Black Hills were taken illegally.
History is messy. As much as I sympathize with Native Americans about this, one cannot simply deny the fact that control of the Black Hills is has been controlled by a series of bloody conflicts, most of which preceded European occupation of the New World. We have to decide whether we address all grievances going back indefinitely in time or attempt to move forward from the bloody conflicts of the past. What you fail to mention is that the Supreme Court decision also established that the present state of things is legal and provided financial recuperation to the Lakota people, who, it bears repeating, are no less innocent of pushing indigenous people off their land than those who occupy it now.
Since they’ve done evil things, we get to do evil things! Cripes.