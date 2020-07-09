Mt. Rushmore protest group has apparently burned their bridges with Penn. Co. Sheriff

After one of the Mt. Rushmore protest leaders has been charged with two felonies for his actions against law enforcement officers, long-time Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom is signaling that the next time the NDN Collective Group informs him that they’re going to be ‘peacefully protesting,’ he knows that he can’t take them at their word:
“Even though we negotiated with the group in good faith, they made the decision not to honor their word,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a news release Monday. “The result was a protest that was no longer peaceful.”
Going forward, NDN Collective will “have no credibility with our office concerning discussions of any future planned protests,” Thom said.
But Thom said the protest ended up not being peaceful. According to the press release:
Protesters parked three vans to block the highway and took off at least two tires to maker it harder for law enforcement to move the vehicles. The vans were later towed.
Some protesters had large wooden sticks and acted aggressively toward law enforcement.
Protesters grabbed a shield from a National Guardsman and spray painted it. The shield was later recovered.
Some protesters spray painted graffiti on the highway.
Scary brown people! They’ll be coming for your daughter next! Gonna paint #landback on your driveway! Best run out and get more pearls to clutch.
You are frightened of other races? You must be a Democrat.
Do I really have to explain the sarcasm? Sheesh.
These are the thoughts internalized in your head.
Do I really have to explain the sarcasm? Sheesh.
When MLK said it would be peaceful, he delivered.
When Malcolm X said it would be peaceful, he just said it as a pretense.
I stand with protesters who are like MLK and are of honor.
Give these criminals the justice they deserve.
Troy, did you read the full article? Mr. Powers has conveniently left out critical context that might explain why folks would act as those arrested did.
B L M = Burn Loot Mayhem
Agreed! Reform the Bureau of Land Management!
…unless of course you’re talking about something else, which would make you an ignorant racist SOB since the article and comments have nothing to do with it.
Mr. Powers expects you to go to the source material and read for yourself.
Hence the “Read the entire story here” notation.
i’m sure caleb would like to argue that the moral rightness of the cause gives a blanket of cover to what actually transpired. rented vans were vandalized to create a “oh-we-won’t-do-that-oh-wait-we-did-it” roadblock, they ignored lawful orders to stand down and vacate the roadway, so yeah their credibility was shot and burned by themselves.
Civil disobedience sure gets attention, though. I applaud them and hope for more direct action to bring their LEGITIMATE grievances to the national stage.
They have no legitimate grievance concerning the black hills. The hills were never originally theirs in the first place.
The SCOTUS disagrees. Now what?
Like “Hands-Up, Don’t Shoot” legit?
Oh-wait, that never happened, but the riots still did…
This……
“the Supreme Court delivered an 8–1 decision that said the Lakota were entitled to compensation for the Black Hills, seized by Congress a century earlier by use of “eminent domain.” The ruling resulted in $105 million to be divided among eight different tribes of the Great Sioux Nation.”
“The Sioux have outstanding issues with the ruling and have not collected the funds. As of 2011, the award was worth over $1 billion.”
They could do an awful lot with $1B. It’s on them they haven’t collected the award.
Are you always so sure of things for which you have no evidence? I wasn’t at all commenting on the rightness of the roadblock.
Ownership or occupation of the Black Hills . The Arikara people who had occupied the Hills since 1100AD were defeated by the Crow people, they in turn were defeated by the Pawnee people , they in turn were defeated by the Kiowa people . they in turn were defeated by the Cheyenne people
They were defeated by the Lakota in 1765 who were defeated by the USA in 1876
My conclusion is that, to the victor goes the spoils
The USA has owned the Hills far longer than the Lakota occupied it.How do they justify taking away the home of the Arikara and those who followed by murdering the Cheyenne for their land
,
It doesn’t matter. The USA recognized the Sioux ownership of the land in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868. The SCOTUS upheld this in 1980 when they agreed the Black Hills were taken illegally.
History is messy. As much as I sympathize with Native Americans about this, one cannot simply deny the fact that control of the Black Hills is has been controlled by a series of bloody conflicts, most of which preceded European occupation of the New World. We have to decide whether we address all grievances going back indefinitely in time or attempt to move forward from the bloody conflicts of the past. What you fail to mention is that the Supreme Court decision also established that the present state of things is legal and provided financial recuperation to the Lakota people, who, it bears repeating, are no less innocent of pushing indigenous people off their land than those who occupy it now.
Since they’ve done evil things, we get to do evil things! Cripes.
I’m sure that the native tribes would do a great job managing the black hills. They do so well with their reservations after all (when their tribal presidents are being indicted) and I’ve always thought that Mount Rushmore would look better surrounded by litter, broken bottles and casinos anyway. Throw in a little AIM movement graffiti on the rocks to match the reservations and justice will be finally served!
Ike, that’s not what I said. But in your opinion, how far back should we go to litigate this? Notwithstanding the racist garbage posted by JCO, I would agree that the AIM has done nothing to further their purported cause. (See the outstanding American Indian Mafia by John and Joseph Trimbach) We need to be reasonable. I think we should try to move forward using now as our starting point. You want to go to the past and use an equally unjust and arbitrary history of the hills to address this, but you betray your own prejudices by advocating for it. Your position hold no answers other then bickering constantly with regards to the past, while neglecting the real needs of people now. In short, no better than the buffoon that presently occupies the White House.
Matthew- I wasn’t being racist. Its a fair point that if the Indian tribes were actually given what they wanted, and they managed it like they manage their reservations, it would be a mess. Everything I mentioned can be found on the reservations in high order. That just fact.
Matt – What you have to realize is folks like Ike and Caleb don’t want compromise, discussion, logic, or facts. What they want is for you to listen them, obey, and if you dont like it they will force it on you. The fact is the land belongs to the US and the Lakota have been compensated does not matter. I wish folks like these 2 would follow their logic ALL the way through to the end and at least be consistent. They would need to go to the beginning of time and give whatever tribe owned this land back to them at the very start. If we are revisiting history that would be the only way to do it. The reason this is ludacris is a vast majority of the world would need to be relocated due to migration patterns for thousands of years due to wars, nomadic tribes, etc. These folks keep on complaining about sins of the past to stir up racial hatred and keep them relevant. They sound like bitter ex’s who keep complaining about how something went bad 30 years ago and keep opening the wound. THey are miserable and only want to cause strife. I would at least respect their positions if they gave up their ill gotten lands their homes are located on and give it back its “rightful” tribe. This is virtue signally at its best. If Leftist didn’t have double standards they would have no standards at all.
Logic Fail, perhaps you’ve seen the sole comment on this blog I’ve made regarding the issue of returning lands to previous inhabitants. I made it days ago. In it I suggested returning land ends at people still alive, by which I meant we can’t return lands to tribes or other groups whose descendants have already perished, and I wouldn’t even suggest doing so. You may want to take everything to its logical extreme, but not everyone is so inclined to live a life without any inhibitions whatsoever.
The Lakota are still alive. The government which broke promises to them is still alive. The actions that government took against them before the treaty and after have had lasting impact on their current lives, just like those actions have paved way for white folk like myself to have a much easier life than they do.
That’s why I find the mere idea of reparations reasonable. I don’t know what reparations are most pragmatic, though, so you won’t find me forcing anything as you’ve presumed. If you knew me, you’d know I’ve not forced anyone to do anything. But go ahead and keep thinking yourself the superior logician as you draw your conclusions from nothing.
Your ideas are preposterous at best. We can’t erase the past and folks like you that think we should try to right every wrong of the past NEVER step forward to offer up your land or cash to compesnate but, want everyone else to.
NO ONE alive stole land and NO ONE alive has owned a slave. NO ONE alive has has their land stolen nor has NO ONE alive been a slave. Until you virtual signally twits put your money and property where your mouth is it will get not play for most of us. We will wait why you get on that.
Go back to the Treaty of Fort Laramie. That’s when the US Government declared that the Black Hills belonged to the Sioux Nation. AFAIK, they’re okay with just getting the federal land. Maybe start there? Open a dialog? I don’t know that everyone will get what they want, but I don’t see any issues with at least addressing and negotiating in good faith on both sides.
Uh, that is BLATANTLY RACIST. FFS, dude. You’re declaring the superiority of white people because white people don’t litter, break bottles, or get indicted like Native Americans do…? Holy, Holy, Holy shit. You reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaally need to check yourself.
Ike – Not everything is racist and if that is the lens you want to look through everything you will see what you want. I truly love these discussions but, as a White Person if I state a fact about something that is occurring with a group of people who happen to have a different pigment that me we automatically jump to “your racist”. This word is starting to lose its meaning but, it is stoping real conversations about issues we really should have. You would be surprised, especially on the Conservative side of the fence, how many of us have no issue with skin color but, cannot speak on it as many are unable or unwilling to take criticism of something without jumping to the conclusion is about “race”. Much of the supposed race-baiting these days are coming from the Left because there really is no systemic racism but, if we acknowledge that then we would actually have to deal with the real issues and no one wants to have “real conversations” anymore. The protest at the black hills was a great example, the folks protesting this are not making any real progress and all they are doing is galvanizing people against them by blocking the road, carrying sticks, and objects to harm folks. It’s counterproductive but, hey have it I guess its just not making most of us want to even dialogue when the position is, “give us what we want or this is what you will get”. I dont know I am very frustrated watching all this looting, rioting, pulling people out of cars because the poor sap took a wrong turn, trying to get people fired for disagreeing wth them. All of it over a couple bad apples in the world.
While I agree many all too casually label others and things “racist”, I don’t find your promotion of “real conversation” very genuine given how you so simply claim “there really is no systemic racism” and so easily dismiss protest on the basis it isn’t effective.
It’s a fact that systemic racism does NOT exist. Larry Elder completely debunked this on the Dave Rubin show this year and the data backs that up. If we have to finally admit its not the problem keeping folks down then what will the powerful have to divide us? Does Racism exist, yes!!! Is it keeping folks down and preventing them from achieving their potential NO!!!! Racism is not just a white issue which is how its always framed. I have seen more racism on TV coming straight from Minorities mouth than I do from whites and I can prove several prominent figures in the last year who have said lately racist things on Air yet it’s passed off as no big deal If you flip the races the white guy would be fired and cancelled from his entire life. People just dont want to tackle the real issues. Racism and hatred at its core are “heart issues” and are not cured going after people, cancelling them, and being racist yourself its overcome to understanding, love, and conversations. We are NOT having them and the LEFT does not want to have them, they want to riot, harass, and cancel.
It’s not racist to state facts. Drive thru the reservation if you don’t believe this. Look at most of the homes and yards. I wish it wasn’t so, but…
I suspect Ike wasn’t suggesting stating facts is racist, but instead that biases framing those facts and implying conclusions from those facts are racist. That’s just my suspicion, though. I could be wrong, of course.
Excellent. You noticed the systemic racism! That people give up when they are perpetually oppressed… there’s hope for you yet.
No, people give up when they are continually on the govt dole and lose self-esteem and incentive to work or improve their life. That’s not systemic racism. The reservation system, separate sovereign nation thing should end and native americans should become fully part of the USA.
Jesus. Put a mask on.
I’m not declaring the superiority of anything… your making that up. But I’ll argue all day long if you want to tell me that the Indian reservations are well run.
And it is not possible to talk about the administration of Indian reservations without referencing the Indians that run them. It is a distinct jurisdiction run by a certain race exclusively. That is how they want it. No other race gets to do that.
I understand that in your world any criticism if how tribes operate is racist. I disagree. Criticism the tribes (run by Indians) is not a criticism of any race, person or group beyond the screw ups that have mis-managed most of the tribal governments in South Dakota for the better part of the last century.
What color is the sky in your world if you think that isn’t a fact? Is there any reason to believe that the failed administration of tribal governments wouldn’t also be the fate of the Black Hills if the Indian Tribes had control over it?
Feel free to call me racist again, but it is a valid, factual point that no liberal has been able to counter with anything besides saying that even having that discussion is racist….A crutch for those who don’t have good ideas.
JCO – Your using logic and facts and that will not work with many who want to continue the Narrative. If the folks who created the mess and perpetuate it are unable to hide behind the race card then the jig is up. All minority groups have the “race hustlers” whose sole job is continue to perpetuate the narrative and they in turn are enriched and placed into positions of power. I truly believe the tide is starting to turn on this “everything is racist” because its losing its meaning. When true racism occurs which is disgusting we cannot all stand up because its impossible to get the truth any longer. When you see it its very clear. I have only seen in my life 1 example of out and out racism and it happened in Aberdeen about 8 years ago. I was coaching my sons Basketball team at the time and we are from Sioux Falls and we went to a small tourney in Aberdeen. I had 2 Native and 1 black kid on my team. I heard racist chants from the crowd towards my kids and parents encouraged their children to join in. My wife and several parents of the boys in the stands almost got into a brawl with the parents over it. I was in awe that this occurred and I almost pulled the boys off the floor and walked out but, the kids impacted wanted to keep playing. This was real I was angry, sad, and disappointed at this occurrence. My point being a very very very large chunk of citizens cannot stand this behavior and we will stand up but, calling everything racist is not helping the real cases. Ike’s post above is an example because in his brain thats what he wants to see so everything is racist.
Here’s an idea: stop being a racist. Jumping Jesus on a pogo stick! WTF is the matter with you that you can’t see that oppressing a people for centuries and keeping them in perpetual poverty is the problem? And yet you blame those people for it? God you’re pathetic.
At one time native americans were given the choice of staying on the rez or being given their own land. The ones who chose to farm their own land faced the same struggles that everyone will else did, but their next generation did well. I stand by my assertion that keeping people on the public dole is not the way to inspire people to achieve, and this is NOT racist.
Yeah, yeah, bootstraps. When the system is so rigged you can’t afford boots? Hello systemic racism!
Rigged? No. How about stay in school and study, get training for a job, find a job (and if no rez jobs, then move), dont have kids out of wedlock. That’s the boots. It’s up the person whether or not he pulls on the straps.
Yes, I’m sure you’d hire the native vs. the equally qualified blonde. If you ever find yourself saying, “If they we’re more like us they’d be fine.”, you’re part of the problem.
If I were to hire anyone, it would be the most qualified…period. And I guess you are assuming I am a guy based on the blonde comment….wrong again. I base my ideas regarding people on their character, not color etc. But that thinking doesn’t matter to those who base everything on race, gender, etc.
Assume much? I don’t give a shit what’s between your legs. The blonde comment was more Aryan in nature. Y’all get butthurt about “cancel culture”, but the libs aren’t the ones cancelling cultures…. except for hate, race, sex, and other inhuman “cultures”.
Ike- Again… EVERYTHING is racist to you…yet not a single coherent point. Who is pathetic? You have no credibility anymore when it comes to your “declarations” of racism. How about you try and come back with better ideas.
BTW- I’m part Indian.
I actually blame the Democrat party, failed progressive government programs managed by incompetent liberals, and a failed reservation system for keeping most people in perpetual poverty. After all, that is the only thing that has been tried thus far.
Meh. I can’t help your comprehension problems – must be a failure of public education because libruls. If you cant see how its racist to say that indians will ruin anything they touch because they’re indians… you’re human trash. Get it together, bro.
You cannot argue with the “Ikes” of the world, they see what they wanna see. If systemic racism was a problem no nonwhite would make it yet millions have made good lives and prospered in this country. How many stories have you seen of the Non – white immigrants coming to American and creating their own business and becoming successful? This happens every day and if we were such a racist country this would not occur. This is why I can never take folks like Ike seriously because they are stuck in the past and have a chip on their shoulder and that’s all they see is race. These types of folks get bitter, angry, and deflect.
People have choices to make and constantly whining about the past changes nothing. If you wanna see oppression and racism you will see it because every time something doesn’t go your way you can blame it on the boogie man (systemic racism). This is a victim mentality and that is why Ike and his Ilk will never truly prosper because its almost always someone else’s fault.
Yeah. I was born into to privilege because my father was a white banker. I originally went to college for engineering, but switched to visual art because a professor saw some weird talent. I built a successful business 30 years ago employing dozens of people using that talent. I have provided a living wage to literally 100 people over the intervening years. I started from privilege and will never forget that with privilege comes responsibility for those less fortunate. I have done more than most will ever do. I believe that some folks don’t get a fair shake. I work to right the wrongs that people like you think they earned but instead simply benefited from the system. I am happy. I am happy. I am wealthy. I want everyone to be the same.
Constantly injecting race into the picture “I had a white daddy”. Your points were ALL valid except that part. If you grow up wealthy yes you have advantages and no one is denying that but, in the grand scheme of thing is rare. You may be in the top 10% of this country but, no matter where you go in the world the wealthy always have an advantage to start. You continued points that the color of your skin is keeping a person down is bunk. The size of your bank account is probably a better indicator of how far you can go. The most important factor to not ending up poor is having a 2 parent household. If you have this, stay out of jail, graduation high school, and don’t have kids out of wedlock your very likely statistically to NOT be poor. The real problems we have in this country are not racism but, we have a crisis of the soul. We have abandoned God and bought into so many fallacies that mans way is better. The fact that so many kids these days are growing up wihtout fathers and this is of all colors is the biggest crisis in this country hands down. Young men are not being taught how to be men and turn into fathers. Young women are not being shown an example of a Man who treats their mother with respect and love and in turn giving her an example of what SHE should look for in a man.
Our issue is not Skin its sine
Our solution is not Race but, grace
I agree with everybody, ‘cause I kinda like this historical reallocation thing. What Catholic wouldn’t. I get my part of the Holy Roman Empire under that theory, right? I just want the little piece of the Louve where that famous lady’s painting sits – that Mona Lisa chick. I’m good with that
PS if you can make Sheriff Kevin Thom mad, you’re a serious BHead
I’ve said to my kids, “ There are three classes of people you should never piss off, First are your teachers because they can ruin all your days, Second is law-enforcement because they can ruin all your nights, and third are your parents because they gave you life and they can take it away. 🤓
Two comments:
1). Lee is right. Whatever Kevin Thom says you can take to the bank. By far, one of the fair minded people in the SD law enforcement. So if you screw him, it is going to be miserable.
2). BLM by themselves will end up ensuring the re-election of Donald J. Trump. The flip of black women who will vote for him will make every progressive buy more diapers.
The mess one sees on the Reservations is an example of “The Tragedy of the Commons.”
It was observed by a Brit, William Forster Lloyd, in 1833: caucasians, living in England. Grazing sheep. Making a mess of things, because
when the land belongs to everybody, it becomes nobody’s responsibility.
It’s interesting that pointing out the squalor of the reservations is illustrative of a phenomenon articulated by a British economist almost 200 years ago, is racist.
These folks are perpetual Race hustlers with supporters, or useful idiots, like “Ike”. They don’t want the patient to get better and cannot justify their anger and outlook on life if Systemic racism is not truly an issue. Here is a great report by John Stossel which shows how the Reservations are run