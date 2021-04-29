MyPillow founder to kick off new social media platform at Corn Palace event

Lindell made the announcement Wednesday, April 28, on the podcast “Bannon’s War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump.

“That’s going to be the grand, grand opening to the world,” Lindell said. “I just want to get the awareness of the Frank speech, for our free speech to get out there so they can’t suppress us anymore.”

Asked by Bannon why he picked the Corn Palace, a corn-coated tourist attraction and event facility in the town of about 16,000, Lindell said he had been there before, was “very familiar” with South Dakota and was a big supporter of Kristi Noem, the state’s Republican governor, and her pandemic decision to reject any statewide mask mandates or shutdowns.

“I love what the governor, Kristi Noem, has done there,” he said.