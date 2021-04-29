From the Duluth News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is apparently going to make it MyCornPalace for a day, as he launches his new social media platform:
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he’ll launch his new social media site and podcast platform, dubbed Frank, at a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., on May 10.
Lindell made the announcement Wednesday, April 28, on the podcast “Bannon’s War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump.
“That’s going to be the grand, grand opening to the world,” Lindell said. “I just want to get the awareness of the Frank speech, for our free speech to get out there so they can’t suppress us anymore.”
Asked by Bannon why he picked the Corn Palace, a corn-coated tourist attraction and event facility in the town of about 16,000, Lindell said he had been there before, was “very familiar” with South Dakota and was a big supporter of Kristi Noem, the state’s Republican governor, and her pandemic decision to reject any statewide mask mandates or shutdowns.
“I love what the governor, Kristi Noem, has done there,” he said.
7 thoughts on “MyPillow founder to kick off new social media platform at Corn Palace event”
Lindell is flat-out nuts.
Any proof you’d like to offer or is your statement simply because he is a conservative Christian?
When OANN starts trying to shut you up because your insane claims about Dominion are going to get them sued, you might reassess your beliefs. The fact he follows Jesus is completely irrelevant to whether or not he is nuts. Nice attempt at deflection, though.
I have to ask this serious question .. if this was built on a CMS, will patriots’ information be safe?
Can the platform be installed on a Raspberry Pi?
😀
https://tech.slashdot.org/story/21/04/23/2159217/not-even-student-work-mypillow-ceos-social-media-site-botches-rollout
I’d like to go just to meet Mike and vet the technology for myself.
Sincerely,
John “King Turd of Internet Isht Mountain” Dale
Traditional anonymity won’t apply when planning attacks against our nation. The patriot act, which is now bi-partisan, has enabled the NSA to spy on American’s with no regard to the 4th amendment. They’ll be able to find the origin, and trace back other “evidence” to convict without relying on the NSA info. If you are planning to overthrow the government, Mike’s platform won’t be the answer. It may be just be easier to accept democracy.
Noem needs to run away from this nutbag as far and as fast as possible. There’s plenty of political grist coming from the White House to act on, beating the dead horses clowns like this guy keeping dragging out won’t advance her agenda.
Lindell’s unhinged rankings and assertions are 100% per on brand for the current SD GOP. Noem and Lederman are either too spineless or too deluded to right the course.