MyPillow’s Mike Lindell claiming people from 45 States will be in Sioux Falls starting tomorrow for his Cyber Symposium

From the Washington Times. MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is claiming that he has people from over 45 states converging in Sioux Falls for his conference to prove there was election fraud:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said delegates from 45 states have registered to attend a three-day event in South Dakota that the outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump insists will result in a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to overturn the November election. Mr. Lindell claims to have 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of Joseph R. Biden. He plans to present the evidence at a “cyber symposium” beginning Tuesday.

Read the entire story here.

In the story Lindell claims there are nearly 500 people registered for the event, “including politicians or their delegates.”

This should be interesting.