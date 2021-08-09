From the Washington Times. MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is claiming that he has people from over 45 states converging in Sioux Falls for his conference to prove there was election fraud:
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said delegates from 45 states have registered to attend a three-day event in South Dakota that the outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump insists will result in a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to overturn the November election.
Mr. Lindell claims to have 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of Joseph R. Biden. He plans to present the evidence at a “cyber symposium” beginning Tuesday.
In the story Lindell claims there are nearly 500 people registered for the event, “including politicians or their delegates.”
This should be interesting.
3 thoughts on “MyPillow’s Mike Lindell claiming people from 45 States will be in Sioux Falls starting tomorrow for his Cyber Symposium”
Yup. I saw him trying to defend his “China hacked the election” claims the other day. He was rather stumped when they pointed out that some of the counties where he claims this occurred, used paper ballots and were never hooked up to the internet.
He also flashed a bunch of meaningless code on the screen and claimed it was evidence of his crazy notions. Well, that’s what you get when you sleep on a lumpy pillow.
Why did he have to pick Sioux Falls for his simpleton symposium? Embarrassing.
Experts: dude, this is meaningless metadata
Lindell: PROVE TO ME IT’S NOT FRAUD
John Dale: I really like this Mike Lindell guy. Makes some real great points. Also: space aliens run the IRS.
hahaha, too accurate