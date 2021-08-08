State Representative Taffy Howard is in the news this weekend chirping up that we need a statewide mandate on private businesses.
From KOTA News:
State Representative Taffy Howard announced her plans to introduce legislation that would limit private businesses from making vaccination mandatory for employees.
And..
She’s called on Johnson to bring forth legislation at the national level to ban certain private businesses from instituting their own vaccine mandates for employees.
So, if I have a business installing and delivering oxygen tanks or providing respiratory therapists in homes for people who have trouble breathing, Taffy opposes having the employees going into the homes of sick and old people being vaccinated against COVID or other diseases?
So, the first issue out of the gate in the Congressional campaign is the challenger being on an anti-vaxxer kick. Nevermind she’s openly using her office as a soapbox for her congressional race.
I don’t particularly want a government so intrusive that they can tell me who I can hire and who I can fire. But Taffy is going to legislate this?
It’s going to be one of those campaigns, isn’t it?
22 thoughts on “Taffy Howard says will introduce legislation to force anti-vax mandate on businesses”
Will noem support this or fall in line with Sanford again?
This is dumb and big government, so Kristi will probably be against this mandate.
Pat,
Your boy was fundraising with BOHNER. Nothing on that?
Actually it’s John BOEHNER.
Not much to tell, as I was out of state.
I did hear through the grapevine that it was a crazy good fundraiser. Was told Gov was there, and she and Boehner were razzing each other, and it was a hoot.
Whoever wants the bill passed must not be serious because if they were they wouldn’t get Taffy Howard, they’d get someone who knows how to pass legislation. When your colleagues equate you with fingernails on a chalkboard, you’re not going to get much done.
Let’s presume this is the right, but unpopular thing to do.
If she doesn’t get support, she’ll be accused of not getting anything done.
But I see this as leadership. Corporate America more and more resembles a government in its scope and power to influence human behavior.
The role of legislature is to limit government.
As such, limiting the power and reach of de facto government initiatives by corporate fiat seems reasonable.
It should be illegal for employers to abuse children, to assault people, to require indentured servitude, and a litany of other really terrible things.
This proposal by Ms. Howard, in my view, is well within the Overton Window.
That’s a long, drawn out, circular argument for bigger and more government.
“The role of legislature is to limit government.” Did you just make that up?
I think she should make this a central issue of her campaign. I have a friendly wager she will not get 15% of the primary vote (I couldn’t get a wager at 18%). This will guarantee me victory.
Interesting lack of respect for private property rights by Rep Howard. In a free market, now this is just for conservatives, I get the lefties don’t like this concept, employees that don’t like the job conditions the private entities require – are free to take their services to a different entity. Pretty easy to understand conservative principles on this one.
You pick and choose too, Lee.
“Rep. Howard’s legislation will differentiate between truly private businesses, which should not be regulated, and businesses which accept government funding or special legal protection.” Is it a free market when a private business accepts money from the govt? Are you truly free to say what you want when your number one campaign donor is Sanford?
“I applaud the people who decide to get the vaccines, and I respect those people, many of whom fully accept vaccines, who choose not to get an experimental treatment before it’s fully tested and approved,” said Howard…. anti-vaxxer? That doesn’t sound much like an “anti-vaxxer” to me, but I get it, that quote is not found in the linked article.
Politicians with no medical expertise are objecting to mandatory vaccinations with the result that people who are afraid to be vaccinated believe that their fears are valid.
Worse is when a politician justifies his or her objection to such mandates with horror-anecdotes about rare adverse reactions.
The only legitimate political objection to vaccination is the freedom to choose. That is where they all need to stop talking.
South Dakota is an “employment at will” state with few exceptions. We should keep it that way.
Howard’s measure to prohibit a mandate for any vaccines will not go over well with the large health care systems in the state, and if it is restricted to vaccines which have not received FDA approval it will be out of date before it ever gets out of committee. If she doesn’t know that she’s not fit to be in office, if she does know that, she’s just grandstanding.
Not a good look either way.
There is a block of wood out there getting whittled away…..
I was at a business that had a sign that said employees must wash thier hands. So Taffy would like it so the employees shouldn’t have to wash their hands? The other sign asked customers to not pee on the floor. What would Taffy do?
I don’t think the government or a business should be making Healthcare decisions for citizens or employees
I don’t think the government should be making hiring decisions for a business. Why do you want so much government?
Didn’t Ms. Howard refuse to wear a mask during the legislatures because she wanted to show her pretty face, and then she was coughing and hacking in a meeting and turns out…she had the covid bugs and had to apologize?
Yep. Ms. Howard, you need to learn what conservative principles mean when it comes to private property rights. Mr. Dusty is going to really mop on you with this one.
This!
The unvaccinated are killing us! Once the childish, “you can’t tell me what to do” folks get over their selfcenteredness and get vaccinated, we’ll put this COVID pandemic to rest and quit killing the public. Government needs to stay out of business way when it comes to saving lives.
More than 64,000 South Dakota businesses used the PPP program through the Small Business Administration last year. The first thing Taffy wants to do is make more government rules punishing them for using every available option to keep their businesses open and employees paid?
Employers should have the flexibility to manage their business and employees as they deem optimal to the interests of the business, employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders.
That means one size doesn’t fit all. This is a horrible idea.