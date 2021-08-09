Mike Lindell invites Chinese Communist Party to Cyber Symposium to prove it attacked the United States

Well, that’s not a headline I expected to write today. As we tick off the hours until Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium kicks off, it’s sounding crazier and crazier. From the Raw Story:

“And also have the American people come in and they can watch it like a gladiator fight,” Bannon said. “This is like Gladiator 2. This is the sequel we always wanted. Mike Lindell and his cyber gladiators.”

“Well, yeah,” Lindell agreed.

Bannon also asked Lindell if Chinese Communist Party officials would be invited to the event since he has accused the Chinese government of conspiring to hack U.S. voting machines.

“Absolutely,” Lindell replied. “They can sit right next to [Georgia Gov.] Brian Kemp and [Arizona Gov.] Doug Ducey in the front row.”