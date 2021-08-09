Well, that’s not a headline I expected to write today. As we tick off the hours until Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium kicks off, it’s sounding crazier and crazier. From the Raw Story:
“And also have the American people come in and they can watch it like a gladiator fight,” Bannon said. “This is like Gladiator 2. This is the sequel we always wanted. Mike Lindell and his cyber gladiators.”
“Well, yeah,” Lindell agreed.
Bannon also asked Lindell if Chinese Communist Party officials would be invited to the event since he has accused the Chinese government of conspiring to hack U.S. voting machines.
“Absolutely,” Lindell replied. “They can sit right next to [Georgia Gov.] Brian Kemp and [Arizona Gov.] Doug Ducey in the front row.”
Is anyone taking bets as to whether any Congressional or statewide officeholders from any state are going to actually show up?
4 thoughts on “Mike Lindell invites Chinese Communist Party to Cyber Symposium to prove it attacked the United States”
They can sit right next to Santa Claus and the tooth fairy.
I’ll take the bet that either a current or former elected official attends this event. Anyone from the west would attend, as well as a few from the northeast parts of the state.
Are we taking bets as to whether Lora Hubbel is already in line?
Bannon has become a modern day Loki: the genius trickster god of American politics. You know he has to be laughing his a** off making the Left and non-crazy Republicans deal with the Lindell’s of the world. . . while making a buck at the same time.