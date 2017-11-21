New Advertiser! Please give them a click, and help them thank Senator Rounds

Good morning readers! We’re proud to announce that we have a new advertiser to help us round out 2017, and we encourage you to give a click to their website, and thank Senator Rounds for helping to support manufacturing jobs:

An while you’re at it, make a point to support our other wonderful advertisers such as the South Dakota Bankers Association, Americans for Prosperity, Kristi Noem for Governor, the South Dakota Republican Party, Marty Jackley for Governor, U.S. Senator John Thune, Dusty Johnson for Congress, and everyone else who helps deliver the political news to our elected officials and South Dakota’s opinion leaders.

Interested in advertising here yourself? You can e-mail me here for more information.