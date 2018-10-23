New Sutton ad coming…. Posted on October 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 18 Comments ↓ My spies are telling me that there’s a new ad out coming out today that Billie Sutton really won’t like, because it exposes him in new ways that have not come up before. Stay tuned to your computers for more information… FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How low will team NOem go this time around?
After it’s release, you come back and tell us all about your feelings.
I’m glad to see someone is actually exposing the Sutton record. The media has been totally awol. I guess they just want him to win. Sad!
How about an ad which talks about how liberal Billie’s wife is? #rasputin
Day’s Place. Exactly. She’s not only liberal, but scary liberal. Her classmates say she’s been over the board, scary liberal since high school days. Was radical in defense of abortion way back then, among many other liberal policies. She’ll stop at nothing – even sued her own uncle.
Spot on No Bernie. To people that know her she is not what you want even close to the Governors office. Billie changed a lot when he married her. It was sad to watch.
Her freshman college roommate’s 2nd cousin’s hair dresser’s auto mechanic told a friend of a guy I saw in the checkout at Wal-Mart that she used to bring baby seals to the daycare center and force the li’l tots watch her club, skin, and make fur thongs for Elizabeth Warren’s illegal maid. Tragic!
A video with Billie Sutton being unmasked by law enforcement as a violent ANTIFA protestor? How about Billie Sutton by day worked at the bank but by night or extended time off fought for ISIS in Syria! Kristi’s campaign is doing everything they can to regain the lead.
Noem is already in the lead. This is just entertainment now. Just exposing Billie for who he is. Sad that he has so many in Burke and the surrounding area fooled.. but then again, maybe some people have no choice? I mean.. will they still get financing at the bank if they dont show support for him? Its hard to say.
Gorilla might be on to something — lots of chatter about what’s going on between Burke and the Nebraska line
I’ve noticed the same thing. Kelsea is a huge feminazi. She’s a Piersol you know. They are all major radical lefties. Too bad she’s destroying Billie too. He’s being duped
you know that Billie and his wife don’t really “work” at the bank in Burke don’t you? they just pretend to work and spend lots of Lillibridge money. Maybe some day they will have to get real jobs
oh boy! will have to put on the waders. it’s getting deep in here about Billie and Kelsea.
Does it surprise you they are not the town pets like they think they are? Its actually nice discussing that with people who feel the same way. And from people that know them cause at least 4 people on this thread are from Gregory County.
I think we are getting too distracted. People make mistakes in their youth. If we don’t forgive such discretions, where will we find enough saints with the right skills? And, it is usually in making mistakes one finds the most wisdom.
Sometimes that works Troy. For others though.. they dont learn. Take a look at our topics of conversation? Perfect example.
Guys, keep it on topic. And unless you can document it, don’t be throwing trash out there.
I think you title of this article left the topic wide open Pat. These are all just thoughts on what the next ad might expose.