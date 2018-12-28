Noem Announces District 9 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that she will appoint Rhonda Milstead of Sioux Falls to represent District 9 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The vacancy was created after Representative-elect Deb Peters announced she would not take the oath of office in January. Milstead will serve during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.

“State legislators must be focused on serving the people in their district, and I believe Rhonda will effectively represent the people of District 9 with energy and determination,” said Noem. “Rhonda’s community involvement and experience in small business will bring a practical perspective to the South Dakota House of Representatives that will make an impact for her district and our state.”

Milstead has worked as the executive officer for the Sioux Falls Board of Realtors for 16 years and has run several small businesses in the area. Most recently, she owned and operated the Falls Overlook Café. Additionally, she has been active in the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and volunteered with Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. She’s enjoyed leading a Girls Scouts troop and coaching a girls soccer team.

Milstead will be officially appointed to the legislature on January 7.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...