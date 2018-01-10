Noem announces Great Western Bank increasing minimum wages in response to Tax Reform Posted on January 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Yeah, more money for those uber-wealthy tellers. See, the Democrats told you this was only going to benefit the wealthy!