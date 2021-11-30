Noem cited as having single largest South Dakota fundraiser ever last week, raising 330K at one event!

Wow. Check out this report from the Hill where shortly after State Rep. Steve Haugaard announced his candidacy for Governor, Governor Kristi Noem is cited as having shattered the record for the largest political fundraiser in state history:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) pulled in $330,000 for her reelection campaign at a Sioux Falls fundraiser last week, smashing the record for the largest single fundraising event in state history, according to her campaign manager. and.. The Sioux Falls fundraising total was first reported on Tuesday by Politico Playbook. According to the newsletter, the $330,000 haul is nearly double the amount raised at the state’s second largest fundraiser on record.

Read the entire story here.

That’s more than a lot of Democrats manage to raise throughout their entire campaign, much less at one event. And coming on the heels of Haugaard’s announcement, that definitely sends a message.