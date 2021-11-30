Noem cited as having single largest South Dakota fundraiser ever last week, raising 330K at one event!

Wow. Check out this report from the Hill where shortly after State Rep. Steve Haugaard announced his candidacy for Governor, Governor Kristi Noem is cited as having shattered the record for the largest political fundraiser in state history:
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) pulled in $330,000 for her reelection campaign at a Sioux Falls fundraiser last week, smashing the record for the largest single fundraising event in state history, according to her campaign manager.
and..
The Sioux Falls fundraising total was first reported on Tuesday by Politico Playbook. According to the newsletter, the $330,000 haul is nearly double the amount raised at the state’s second largest fundraiser on record.
That’s more than a lot of Democrats manage to raise throughout their entire campaign, much less at one event. And coming on the heels of Haugaard’s announcement, that definitely sends a message.
What kind of Republican brags about fundraising?
I am outraged at her lavish spending and she brags about fundraising. I supported her in the past but never again.
To FC at 4:09… Noem’s campaign manager released the figure. Media outlets often want to know that information as a gauge of support.
You must not follow politics or read a newspaper. They ALL do, if they CAN brag about it.
The horror!!!…
More special interest money, who is she beholden to now I wonder?
Who attended the fundraiser?
She sure isn’t beholden to the working class living in poverty. Since when do millionaires need help from the government.
More money than she would ever need to remain governor of SD as long as ia legally allowed. Why is she spending OUR time raising money that will be sacrificially burned in the next presidential primary. PLEASE stop campaigning for President and start actually being the Governor.
Agreed, she has zero chance in 2024. She is delusional if she thinks otherwise, didn’t her poll numbers go down over the summer to 0%? I also read a story the other day that no one is even considering her as VP material.
She’d make a great VP. Would love to see a Desantis-Noem ticket.
Trump will mow down any Republican that challenges him.
How will she make a great VP, she doesn’t even govern. She only campaigns, please share your thoughts?
Why would she make a great VP—because she could attend funerals and not have any authority….or responsibilities
Biggest in state history? She had one just three years ago that was bigger. https://rapidcityjournal.com/news/local/noem-trump-event-raised-518-780-list-of-contributors-revealed/article_66f7ee34-1aab-5002-a974-064dd54e2635.html
Is this like the inauguration crowd size thing?…Except she is whitewashing her own past in this instance, weird.