Noem in Sioux Falls, North Sioux City, Yankton Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls, North Sioux City, and Yankton on Tuesday, October 30. If you plan to cover the visit, please email press@kristiforgovernor.com
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30
What: Tour Dakota Silencer
When: Tuesday, October 30 / 11:30AM
Where: Dakota Silencer / 7511 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls
What: Meet Kristi Noem in North Sioux City
When: Tuesday, October 30 / 2:30PM
Where: Goode to Go / 1301 River Dr, North Sioux City
What: Meet Kristi Noem in Yankton
When: Tuesday, October 30 / 5:00PM
Where: JoDeans / 2809 Broadway Ave, Yankton
Why does Kristi schedule her meet-n-greets at times when regular working folks are at their jobs?