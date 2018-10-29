Noem in Sioux Falls, North Sioux City, Yankton Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Sioux Falls, North Sioux City, and Yankton on Tuesday, October 30.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

What: Tour Dakota Silencer

When: Tuesday, October 30 / 11:30AM

Where: Dakota Silencer / 7511 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls

What: Meet Kristi Noem in North Sioux City

When: Tuesday, October 30 / 2:30PM

Where: Goode to Go / 1301 River Dr, North Sioux City

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Yankton

When: Tuesday, October 30 / 5:00PM

Where: JoDeans / 2809 Broadway Ave, Yankton

