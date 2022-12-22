Despite being a supposedly conservative group, the South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance has been throwing rocks at Governor Kristi Noem from not acting quickly enough on their agenda.
And Governor Noem, having to operate in those pesky constraints of government, has had about enough of it, telling the FHA that she’s done with them until they get their act together, and make “changes in their operational leadership.”
“As a result, my office will no longer work with the Alliance until and unless its executive director chooses to act professionally,” Noem said, criticizing Woods for “sending this letter and releasing it to the media at the same time, instead of reaching out to my office to have a productive conversation about how we can work together.”
and..
Woods accused Noem of ignoring the student-led drag show that took place at South Dakota State University on Nov. 16 in Brookings and requested the Governor’s Office to work with the Attorney General’s Office to determine if child endangerment laws were broken.
and..
Noem said in her response, accusing Woods of “unbecoming behavior” that’s “become a pattern in recent years.”
Read it all here (Subscription required).
Boom. Unfortunately for the Family Heritage Alliance, they need a friendly Governor’s office far more than the Governor needs them.
In recent years, since the group parted ways with Dale Bartscher, who remains well respected by legislators and is now at South Dakota Right to Life, FHA has gotten more and more demanding, and under Woods has pushed harder for immediate implementation of their wish list, no matter how radicalized it may be.
Whether FHA likes it or not, Governor Noem represents all South Dakotans, and has to consider the interests of the state as a whole, as opposed to kowtowing to one group’s agenda.
And this time they might have just pushed it too far.
7 thoughts on “Noem tells Family Heritage Alliance that she won’t work with them until “changes in operational leadership””
Good move on the governor’s part. No organization that wants to be heard should stoop to pettiness to get their way and expect to get by with it.
🍿
Hey corn growers don’t advocate for corn industry.
Pork producers don’t advocate for pork industry.
Teachers unions stop advocating for teachers…
Hey Municipalities stop advocating for municipalities…
These associations are not personality based. They represent issues and donors their members care about.
I imagine FHA digs in. Donors supportive of these issues are not interested in compromise or watered down legislation.
How about we just switch out governors?
More context from the Dakota Scout story:
“This isn’t the first time the governor feuded politically with members of the Woods family. The tenure of Caroline Thurman Woods, Norman’s wife, as a policy advisor in the governor’s office came to an end in 2021 after Noem blocked a bill that sought to ban biological males from participating in athletics designated for girls and women. Her veto of that bill was criticized in conservative circles, including on the Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, a popular national show with conservatives.
After Noem got behind a similar bill earlier this year, Thurman Woods penned an op-ed in the Rapid City Journal that questioned the delay.
At the time, Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, characterized Thurman Woods as a “disgruntled former staffer.””
The key here is that Norman Woods’ now-wife used to work for Noem and left under less than friendly circumstances. Hard not to think that Norman doesn’t have an axe to grind as a result. One has to wonder why FHA wants it effectiveness to be tainted by that?
This is deeply personal for both sides.