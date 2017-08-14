Out on a summer run with Grandpa Thune. Posted on August 14, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Congratulations Grandpa! What a beautiful child and hopefully with sensible, and sane leadership from political leaders like you Senator, the Republican Party will also nurture the GOP from the viruses of racism and Russian hegemony too, which seem to have infected your Party in recent years….. So that your grandchild can grow up as a proud Republican and thus a proud American….