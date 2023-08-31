Patrick Schubert, who ran but didn’t make the ballot for US Senate in 2022, now filing paperwork to run for Congress in 2024.

Patrick Schubert, who ran for US Senate against Senator John Thune for about 10 minutes in the 2022 has apparently set his sights on the 2024 Congressional race.

Schubert Congress by Pat Powers on Scribd

Schubert of Box Elder, who announced his candidacy for US Senate around this time in 2021 via a overly long and rambling press release, has been living in Rapid City for the last decade, and managed to raise around $1200 in his run against Senator Thune. However, Schubert failed to collect sufficient signatures to get on the ballot, and was done by the end of March in 2022.

I imagine he’s going to do about the same in this election.