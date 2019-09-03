Petition for “gender marker” change filed in Minnehaha County, listed in public notices. Legislation coming on medical procedures on gender identity.

This isn’t something that the people in Dell Rapids read every day in their public notices:
A hearing has been noticed for September 23rd at the Minnehaha County Courthouse that the parents of a 13 year old girl are petitioning the court to change the child’s “gender marker” from “female to male on the minor child’s birth records.”
The court filings in this matter are even more interesting. (I have redacted information, as it involves a minor child):
Gender Change Petition Etc – Judge Power Case by Pat Powers on Scribd
While the name change portion of the petition was granted by Judge James Power, the portion of the decision referring to “gender marker” was scratched out on the paperwork, and it appears to have been noticed for hearing.
Why? There’s no such thing as “gender marker” in South Dakota state law.
The term “gender marker” itself seems to have arisen only in the last couple of years in reference to discussions about changing the designation of sex on official documents. “Sex” in the gender reference is a biological reference, where “gender marker” seems to be more of what people trying to change it are calling a reference to a legal status.
If South Dakota is going to open the door to “gender status” it opens up an entire can of worms that the state has not touched on yet in terms of changing legal designations of gender.
And that’s just the start of it. Because this legal filing may also shock the legislature to action.
Contained as part of the court documents, it describes that this 13 year old minor child has prepared for and appears to be receiving hormones for gender reassignment:
This court filing may be the first hard evidence as to the fact that gender reassignment treatments are actively being performed in South Dakota on minor children. And that’s important because this topic is one we’re going to hear about it this next legislative session.
Under a comment on this website back on July 25th, State Representative Fred Deutsch made note of his intention to bring legislation this next session that would regulate the procedures the parents in this matter intend to allow to be conducted on their child:
Next session I will bring a bill with the similar purpose of protecting South Dakota children from dangerous, unscientific and life-altering medical procedures pertaining to sex and so-called gender identity. I’ll take a different approach, and hope I can prove to the legislature, the governor, and the people that the bill is important and necessary.
South Dakota may find that this could be one of the major fights of the upcoming legislative session.
Going beyond the choices an able bodied adult makes for themselves, the fact that these medical procedures are something that parents are asking/allowing to be performed on minor children as young as 13 years old is shocking to the conscience of many.
Stay tuned for more on this as the story develops.
No basis in the law for the change…should be a short hearing.
Testosterone is being given in extraordinarily high doses to females with confusion about their sex. Testosterone is being administered to bring levels on the order of 10-40X higher than the normal adult female range. The health consequences include increased risk of heart attack and death due to cardiovascular disease, erythrocytosis (high red blood cell counts), severe liver dysfunction, hypertension, infertility, and increased risk of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancer.
High dose testosterone also has a multitude of pyschological effects. Studies have shown:
– 23% of subjects using high doses of anabolic steroids [such as testosterone] met DSM criteria for a major mood syndrome (mania, hypomania, and major depression)
– 3.4-12% developed psychotic symptoms
It is known that psychiatric symptoms become more common and severe as the dose increases.
This is an extraordinarily dangerous treatment for females. There is no FDA approval for this use and there have been no long term studies done to determine efficacy or safety. This is a form of physical conversion therapy that will cause lasting physical and mental harm to adolescent and adult females.
Read more here:
http://gdworkinggroup.org/2018/10/24/the-gender-identity-phantom/
Thank you, Dr. Laidlaw.
I am not opposed to trans rights; but I do believe those rights must be balanced against children’s right to be protected from harm. Children suffering from gender dysphoria should have access to the full compliment of a mental healthcare provider’s training; but those providers that refer for mutilating sex procedures, and the so-called doctors that perform them, should serve time behind bars and pemantly lose the privelidge to practice medicine in SD.
We don’t let kids in high school smoke, drink, play video lottery, buy scratch cards, gamble in deadwood, get married, enter into a contract, or under the age of 16 engage in sexual contact, but somehow we think they are wise enough to take hormones that permanently alters their bodies and makes them sterile. How can a child possibly understand the risks? How can a child possibly provide “informed consent.” This medical practice is horrendous and should be illegal. Shame on the doctors that do this. Shame on Sandford and RC Region for employing these doctors.
“Next session I will bring a bill with the similar purpose of protecting South Dakota children from dangerous, unscientific and life-altering medical procedures pertaining to sex and so-called gender identity. I’ll take a different approach, and hope I can prove to the legislature, the governor, and the people that the bill is important and necessary.” quote FD……..Fred why don’t you just come out and be up front. This bill is to protect children from their parents.
I must say this is what bothers me a lot. That people are undergoing medical procedures without all the information needed to make consent, or just too young to make a valid decision. People suffering are turned into life-long commodities by Frankensteinian doctors.
IMO, this is likely more about the parents’ issues that they are projecting on their child.
For starters I’d suggest that this muddling of sex & gender & nonsense like “gender assigned at birth” will promote & induce confusion & dysphoria in vulnerable children, all to the vast profit of the pharmaceutical & medical industries