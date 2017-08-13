Photos from the Brookings Co. GOP Picnic Friday Night

While this overcast, rainy Sunday isn’t outdoors weather, Friday night was great. And the nice weather coincided with the Brookings County GOP’s annual summer picnic with loyal Republicans, candidates and more!

Here Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg hunkers down with a local, and discusses the ballot issues coming up in 2018:

Master of picnic ceremonies and County Chair Jim Gilkerson makes introductions, and invites everyone over to the serving line..

Dusty Johnson brought cookies to the picnic..

Thumbs up, they were pretty good.

PUC Commissioner Chris Nelson gave everyone an update on wind power issues…

And School and Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner spoke about his office’s activities.

The Jackley Campaign for Governor was represented by Robert Peterson (you might recognize his Mom & Dad). Both Marty and Kristi Noem were at the Governor’s Meeting in Nashville.

State Senator Larry Tidemann and Representative John Mills spoke about the issues of the day, and their experiences in the State Legislature this past session.

It was a great picnic, and all the candidates and elected officials who attended hung around to the bitter end speaking with the attendees. Great job Brookings GOP!

