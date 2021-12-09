Pot legalization group says near signature requirements

Campaign to put recreational marijuana on the 2022 ballot in South Dakota has collected 15K signatures, it says. Needs 16,961 valid signatures from registered South Dakota voters by May 3.

(Per @mhschweich with South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws group leading campaign) — Jeremy Fugleberg (@jayfug) December 9, 2021

I suspect they’ll be turning in petitions in at some point soon, which does not come as a shock. Unless the state challenges the petition collection date court decision, which I have not heard they’re doing, I think it’s a forgone conclusion that the question of recreational pot legalization will go to the voters again.