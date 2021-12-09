Pot legalization group says near signature requirements

@SoDakCampaigns

I suspect they’ll be turning in petitions in at some point soon, which does not come as a shock. Unless the state challenges the petition collection date court decision, which I have not heard they’re doing, I think it’s a forgone conclusion that the question of recreational pot legalization will go to the voters again.

One thought on “Pot legalization group says near signature requirements”

  1. With the budget out of state Big Marijuana has flooding South Dakota, the shady and deceptive tactics paid petitioners used last time it would not be a surprise they get enough signatures.

