Press points out Dem legislator plan to make South Dakota one of the queerest states in the nation” is probably a hard sell to voters.

Joe Sneve from the Dakota Scout is pointing out on Twitter that Democrat Rep. Kameron Nelson’s plan to “make South Dakota one of the queerest states in the nation” might be a hard sell to most voters.

Will remarks like this help Dems’ chances of winning anywhere in South Dakota outside of District 15 in Sioux Falls? https://t.co/qKrrSgGWYL — Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) February 11, 2023

The last time a political activist proposed something like this, they were foiled by bears.

The experiment was called the “Free Town Project” (it later became the “Free State Project”), and the goal was simple: take over Grafton’s local government and turn it into a libertarian utopia. The movement was cooked up by a small group of ragtag libertarian activists who saw in Grafton a unique opportunity to realize their dreams of a perfectly logical and perfectly market-based community. and.. There’s a lesson in this for anyone interested in seeing it, which is that if you try to make the world fit neatly into an ideological box, you’ll have to distort or ignore reality to do it — usually with terrible consequences.

Read how the Libertarian plan to take over a community was foiled by bears here.

Sometimes the things that sound good when you’re playing for the press at the podium just have unintended consequences.