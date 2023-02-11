Guest Column: HB 1169 needed to clarify law and to hold the line against proposed constitutional amendment 

HB 1169 needed to clarify law and to hold the line against proposed constitutional amendment

by State Senator Erin Tobin

District 21

I am in my 3rd year as a State Senator and I have learned many valuable things along the way. I have learned things about people, my constituents, and constituents outside of my district. I have learned a lot about my colleagues and how to negotiate. I have learned about politics, sometimes things that frustrate me, and how to work through disagreements and varying opinion.

This leads me into my discussion of the overturning of Roe V Wade and the decision of abortion going back to the States. This is both a huge accomplishment for America and a huge responsibility for State legislatures. We need to have the difficult conversations and we need to be advocates for life, everyone’s life, from birth to natural death.

The situation Republicans are in now is different than we have ever been in, as we have been on the defense for so long and have been defending life against the Supreme Court’s previous decision. Now we are on the offense. We, Republicans, have the ball in hand. The situation we are in could be compared to leading a football game by one point with a few minutes left, having the ball, and not making any bad decisions that could lead to a turnover. We need to keep our pro-life team educated, aware, and on task. There is so much more to lose than a football game. If we lose the ball, it is the end game, the final countdown, and everything is at stake.

HB 1169 provided clarification to protect the life of the mother and keep pro-life Republican women protected in our legislative efforts. I and my colleagues, Representative Rehfeldt and Senator Davis, worked diligently on this task. We had discussions with our Governor, with SD Right to Life, Senate and House leadership, the Senate Republican caucus, healthcare, legislators from other states, National Right to Life, Susan B Anthony, constituents; no ground was left uncovered. We had a plan, and we were moving forward as a team, but at the 11th hour some backed out. Some went back on their word and began to spread rumors that this bill was not Pro-life. This is very upsetting for the bill’s sponsors, Republicans, and all women.

I encourage everyone to reach out to their legislators. Talk to them about personal pregnancy issues and ask if our current law is clear enough to protect them if something goes wrong. We need to hold the line against the proposed constitutional amendment in 2024. We need to promote families and help women feel safe as they bring children into this world. We need to protect women because if they die, we lose mothers, babies, and families. This is too important to ignore.

We will be bringing back HB 1169 next session. The time is now.

Senator Erin Tobin

District 21

Chair, Senate Health and Human Services