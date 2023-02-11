Gov. Noem Declares Disaster for Counties Impacted by Winter Storms
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03, which declares a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December.
The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.
The Executive Order is part of a request for public assistance and a Presidential Disaster Declaration request. An estimated $2,413,949 in qualifying costs were incurred during the December storms in those counties listed.
In December, much of South Dakota experienced hazardous travel conditions, road closures, damage to power infrastructure, and unexpected costs for snow removal. The disaster order will last for three months unless extended by a subsequent order.
###
4 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Declares Disaster for Counties Impacted by Winter Storms”
Where is the money coming from?
Federal government. While we may not agree that the federal government should be giving out money so easily, the reality is that if we don’t use it, another state will. It’s in South Dakotans best interest for Kristi to request the federal assistance.
I anticipate this list will grow as those affected by the later storms are added. Conditions in east central and southeastern SD are worse than some of the the counties listed, as the snow has not melted to the east compared to central and western SD. Bad conditions persist daily due to all of the snow continuing to blow.
It’s Winter in South Dakota. We have had more than normal snowfall. The wind is blowing, nothing new there. Why do we need federal assistance?? The State is running a historically large surplus and apparently plans to maintain that surplus. The State should be providing relief to counties and townships with available funds. If that is impractical, the Legislature is in session. Bring a request to the Legislature for an emergency appropriation. It’s pretty awkward to complain about a federal deficit when we are asking for relief from snow and wind, indigenous to our state and climate.