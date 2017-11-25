Quote of the day – Susan Wismer says to thank Republicans!

From the Aberdeen American News, the hyperpartisan liberal Democrat Susan Wismer offers an observation:
“The reason South Dakota is in the shape it is, is because Republicans have maintained a stranglehold on the process.”
-Susan Wismer
From the Tax Foundation:
2018 State Business Tax Climate Index
The Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index enables business leaders, government policymakers, and taxpayers to gauge how their states’ tax systems compare. While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems, and provides a roadmap for improvement.
The 10 best states in this year’s Index are:
1. Wyoming
2. South Dakota
And here’s an expanded List from GOED:
|Subject
|Rank
|Year
|Source
|Link
|Tax Revenue – Least Volatility
|1
|2017
|Pew Charitable Trusts
|pewtrusts.org
|Best States For Business – Business Costs
|1
|2016
|Forbes Magazine
|forbes.com
|Enterprising States – Business Climate
|1
|2015
|US Chamber of Commerce Foundation
|uschamberfoundation.org
|American Dream Composite Index
|1
|2017
|Xavier University
|americandreamcompositeindex.com
|America’s Top States for Business – Business Friendliness
|2
|2016
|CNBC
|cnbc.com
|Small Business Policy Index
|3
|2017
|Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council
|sbecouncil.org
|Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index
|3
|2016
|Gallup-Healthways
|healthways.com
|Tax Freedom Day
|4
|2016
|Tax Foundation
|taxfoundation.org
|Camelot Index
|6
|2016
|State Policy Reports, FFIS
|ffis.org
|Entrepreneurial Activity Among Small States
|9
|2016
|Kauffman Foundation
|kauffman.org
Thanks Republicans!
Republicans are the Cool party.
Boom!
…sounds like a Democrat, just criticize on a false problem and then have no solutions to fix it, just blame the Republicans over and over again
Maybe Democrats should run good candidates that voters for whom voters will cast their ballot
You can be positive and forward looking, or negative and reactionary. Susan Wismer is always the latter. The glass is always half empty. In fact, a full glass is even bad, because not could spill.
It doesn’t matter what you political philosophy is – an attitude like Wismer’s always leads to losing in politics.
The only reason she gets elected to the legislature is that Democrats maintain a stranglehold in District 1 due to redistricting.