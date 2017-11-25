Quote of the day – Susan Wismer says to thank Republicans!

From the Aberdeen American News, the hyperpartisan liberal Democrat Susan Wismer offers an observation:

“The reason South Dakota is in the shape it is, is because Republicans have maintained a stranglehold on the process.”

-Susan Wismer

From the Tax Foundation:

2018 State Business Tax Climate Index The Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index enables business leaders, government policymakers, and taxpayers to gauge how their states’ tax systems compare. While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems, and provides a roadmap for improvement. The 10 best states in this year’s Index are: 1. Wyoming

2. South Dakota

Read that here.

And here’s an expanded List from GOED:

Subject Rank Year Source Link Tax Revenue – Least Volatility 1 2017 Pew Charitable Trusts pewtrusts.org Best States For Business – Business Costs 1 2016 Forbes Magazine forbes.com Enterprising States – Business Climate 1 2015 US Chamber of Commerce Foundation uschamberfoundation.org American Dream Composite Index 1 2017 Xavier University americandreamcompositeindex.com America’s Top States for Business – Business Friendliness 2 2016 CNBC cnbc.com Small Business Policy Index 3 2017 Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council sbecouncil.org Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index 3 2016 Gallup-Healthways healthways.com Tax Freedom Day 4 2016 Tax Foundation taxfoundation.org Camelot Index 6 2016 State Policy Reports, FFIS ffis.org Entrepreneurial Activity Among Small States 9 2016 Kauffman Foundation kauffman.org

Thanks Republicans!