Rabble-rousers have dumped their horse & Hopped aboard an old nag

The draft Dan Kaiser movement has changed their page, and is dumping Dan Kaiser, who had no interest in their silliness. What they have done is changed over to draft Stace Nelson.
They haven’t started a new page, but they’ve just changed the title and slapped Stace’s picture there instead.
You cannot make this stuff up. Somehow, I really don’t see delegates drafting the “big B. S. elephant.”
I didn’t think Stace could make himself anymore radioactive at this point, but somehow he managed it.
Huh. A dead horse beating itself. Now I’ve seen it all.
Go Stacey!!!
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger… Or was that really his plan all along? “oh, Dan’s not interested? someone told me I should run. I listen to one person but it becomes hundreds in my head and I already have Likes so it must be a good idea”
I hope the Ramkota or the GOP has a good popcorn maker! Watching Stace get defeated again will be a good show for sure.
Will he give his own nominating speech?
Lederman has a great show on his hands.
Kristi can just sit down with Stace if she doesn’t want him. Tell him he’s too good for number 2 and should consider running for the big chair in 2026.