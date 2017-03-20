Rapid City Legislator attacks Governor in social media over Veto

Modeling School tycoon Lynn DiSanto must not offer classes on congeniality, as apparently KCCR radio is reporting she went on the attack against Republican governor Dennis Daugaard.

Why? Over the governor vetoing her permitless concealed carry legislation:

DiSanto went as far as saying “Daugaard has commented that he’s not going to be running for higher political office, which is good cause he couldn’t win dog catcher anywhere in South Dakota.” DiSanto says frankly, Daugaard is out of touch with South Dakotans…

Read it here at Today’s KCCR.

And who says civility has gone by the wayside in politics?