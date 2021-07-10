KOTA news is reporting tonight that in the misdemeanor case filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, all is not as his detractors have portrayed as his defense drops a huge bombshell in the court action:
In the paperwork that was filed on July 9. Ravnsborg’s attorneys say that Boever had told friends that his preferred method of suicide would be to “throw himself in front of a car”.
And..
The defense also cited medication that had been filled the day before, but only 12 of the 90 pills remained. The medication in question can cause suicidal ideations.
WOW! It seems that there will be a lot of previously unknown information that will come to light.
4 thoughts on “Ravnsborg defense drops bombshell in accident case”
Why is this relevant? He isn’t charged with killing the guy, he’s charged with distracted driving, on his phone, off the road. This wreaks of Hail Mary victim blaming.
Really? Because it seems to ‘reek’ more of reasonable doubt.
It may be used in some aspect of one of the misdemeanor charges, but probably more for defense in the civil action.
INCREDIBLE!