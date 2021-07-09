Recreational pot proponents want to bring back the bad old days of ballot measures after they were warned their measure was a mess

In 2018 as part of a package of bills to make South Dakota’s initiated process better and in hopes of decluttering the ballot, Amendment Z was brought to establish “that a proposed constitutional amendment may embrace only one subject” and required that “proposed amendments to be presented and voted on separately.”

The Constitutional Amendment passed in a landslide with over 62% of the vote.

But now, the backers of measures to legalize recreational pot are threatening to undo this law after their measure ran afoul of the single subject requirements of measures, despite prior warnings that their measure was a mish-mash.

According to an Associated Press Story, in the run up to the court making a decision on the legality of a recreational pot measure which failed a court challenge because of the requirements of amendment Z, the group behind Amendment A is threatening a repeal challenge to that amendment if the Supreme court does not rule in their favor:

Over the July Fourth weekend, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced they’d sent five new ballot measures — all related to defanging criminal laws and civil penalties for marijuana possession — to a legislative research team in Pierre. But the team behind the push, who also have proposed removing a single-subject test for constitutional amendments, say they won’t bring the measures forward if the five justices in Pierre uphold Amendment A, which legalizes recreational cannabis in the state and voters approved with 54% majority last November.

Read that here.

Interestingly, the single subject problem the recreational pot measure had and which may have ultimately broken the ballot measure’s back in court should not have come as a shock to the measure’s sponsors. Because they were given a warning from the onset before they collected signature 1 by the State Legislative Research Council pointing out that “The Constitution is not a compilation of policy statutes and as such, should not be amended to incorporate what ought to be statutory material.”

They went ahead and did it anyway. Which also earned them this note on the ballot by the attorney general about the measure’s problems:

Judicial clarification of the amendment may be necessary. The amendment legalizes some substances that are considered felony controlled substances under current State law. Marijuana remains illegal under Federal law.

Read that here.

One thing the measure’s sponsors may wish to consider is that while a majority of South Dakotans did pass the recreational marijuana measure with a 54% majority last year, as noted over 62% of state residents were tired of confusing omnibus measures being dumped on voters in the immediately preceding election.

If recreational pot proponents want to bring back the bad old days of ballot measures after they were warned their own measure was a mess, they might not find themselves as successful as they were in 2020.