KOTA news is reporting tonight that in the misdemeanor case filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, all is not as his detractors have portrayed as his defense drops a huge bombshell in the court action:
In the paperwork that was filed on July 9. Ravnsborg’s attorneys say that Boever had told friends that his preferred method of suicide would be to “throw himself in front of a car”.
And..
The defense also cited medication that had been filled the day before, but only 12 of the 90 pills remained. The medication in question can cause suicidal ideations.
WOW! It seems that there will be a lot of previously unknown information that will come to light.
23 thoughts on “Ravnsborg defense drops bombshell in accident case”
Why is this relevant? He isn’t charged with killing the guy, he’s charged with distracted driving, on his phone, off the road. This wreaks of Hail Mary victim blaming.
Really? Because it seems to ‘reek’ more of reasonable doubt.
It may be used in some aspect of one of the misdemeanor charges, but probably more for defense in the civil action.
Anon 839: I think you’re right on the money. I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess you’re a lawyer.
he wasn’t using his phone at the time of the accident, he is charged with distracted driving but the investigators don’t know what the distraction was (that was an interesting exchange that came out of the governor’s press conference) and bloody skid marks on the road indicate Boever was in the road after all.
INCREDIBLE!
So, now everyone that went around posting that he was a “killer” online may have an *ahem* problem?
I can’t bring myself to analyze this .. but you can imagine what is going through my mind at the moment.
This doesn’t change the fact that despite the man’s head going thru his windshield, the AG insisted he thought he hit a deer. What suicidal man would bring a flashlight with him to jump in front of a car? Was he afraid of falling down and getting hurt before he jumped in front of a car? Everybody deserves their day in court and I’m not a lawyer but I do have common sense. This seems like a clear case of distracted driving. Feel bad for the man’s family. Not only is he dead but now these accusations.
Except the prosecutors already said he was NOT on his phone at the time
The family is the one that said Joe had talked of suicide and throwing himself in front of a car.
Clearly a disturbed man…he talked of suicide and throwing himself in front of a car.
Sad situation all around.
Anon at 1:29… And in small towns like Highmore, everybody knows who’s desperately unhappy. In this case, Mr. Boever may have been distraught to the point of running in front of a car going 67 mph and choosing to ruin someone else’s life to boot.
Agreed… sad situation all around.
Cliff – my thoughts exactly.
And, let’s not forget the missing medication.
He may have been *ahem* weaponized.
AG’s are always a target .. it’s a very difficult job with a lot of shenanigans.
Doubt he had a flashlight…was it documented?? If so, was it on? Was it in his back pocket??
Angela Kennecke posted “Ravnsborg defense is also claiming that evidence at the scene shows that Joe Boever was in the middle of the highway, not the shoulder of the road.”
So we have learned Joe Boever has had psych issues; made suicidal statements about throwing himself in front of a car, there is evidence of Ravnsborg’s car in the roadway and Joe had been acting erratic before the incident where we already knew he went in the ditch and did not report it himself and his cousin helped him leave the scene of that accident and did not report it either…….the plot has thickened considerably and screams of a rush to judgment…..that is why due process maters and getting all of the facts not some of them….
From the beginning I said we should reserve judgement as everyone (the worst and best, highest an lowest, richest and poorest) has the right to a trial by their peers- to allow two competing sides the time to present evidence and allow a jury to sort through all the facts and information to discern the truth and administer justice.
The skid marks were outside the line (clear from all pictures at the time). This guy was walking on the shoulder and got killed. Trying to attack him is pretty darned low.
Are you an accident reconstruction expert? Let’s leave it to the court.
they should get a copy of Boever’s drivers license, too, and settle the question of whether he wore corrective lenses.
Because from what I have seen in photos posted on facebook, he didn’t wear glasses.
This is textbook Tim Rensch.
Mr. Rensch should also subpoena the travel records of Joe Biden. Accordingly, we have every reason to believe that Joe Biden actually pushed Boever out into the road in an attempt to stop the political career of this young Republican wunderkid! For shame, dumbocrats, for shame!
How is this a helpful comment, so dumb.
He was taking anti-psych medication and he had 90 pills and only have 12 left after a day or two….that alone sounds like a recipe for disaster
Agreed. A lot more to this story than the one-sided information against Ravnsborg over the past months.