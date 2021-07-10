Guest Column: Reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families by State Rep. Jon Hansen

Reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families

by State Rep. Jon Hansen

The South Dakota Education Association Teachers Union (the SDEA) is the local affiliate of the National Education Association Teachers Union (the NEA). The SDEA teachers union forces all of its members to also be members of the NEA teachers union.

The SDEA teachers union needs to take a stand, either with the radical leftists who control the NEA teachers union and the philosophies they promote, or with South Dakota parents who don’t want their kids indoctrinated with far left ideology in our schools.

A few years ago I sponsored and passed a legislative resolution denouncing the NEA teachers union for taking an official position in support of abortion. The NEA teachers union stated–in its officially adopted position–that, “the NEA vigorously opposes all attacks on the right to choose and stands on the fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.” Is that the message that the SDEA teachers union wants their member teachers to be teaching your kids in school?

Now, the NEA teachers union has taken an official position in support of Critical Race Theory. Critical Race Theory rejects Martin Luther King Jr’s dream that his “four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Instead, Critical Race Theory teaches your young child that he or she is an intrinsic oppressor of minorities and systemically racist. Is that the message that the SDEA teachers union wants their member teachers to be teaching your kids in school?

For the SDEA teachers union, in the words of Ronald Reagan, this is a time for choosing. Will the SDEA teachers union continue to side with the radical leftists in the NEA? Will the SDEA teachers union continue to affiliate with, support, and fund the NEA which officially supports abortion and Critical Race Theory? Will the SDEA teachers union continue to force its members to be a part of the radical NEA?

Or, will the SDEA teachers union denounce the radical positions of the NEA and side with South Dakota parents so that parents know that when they send their child to school in our state that they receive a proper education rather than indoctrination?

To me, the answer is easy, reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families. How will the SDEA teachers union answer?