Guest Column: Reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families by State Rep. Jon Hansen

Reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families
by State Rep. Jon Hansen
The South Dakota Education Association Teachers Union (the SDEA) is the local affiliate of the National Education Association Teachers Union (the NEA). The SDEA teachers union forces all of its members to also be members of the NEA teachers union.
The SDEA teachers union needs to take a stand, either with the radical leftists who control the NEA teachers union and the philosophies they promote, or with South Dakota parents who don’t want their kids indoctrinated with far left ideology in our schools.
A few years ago I sponsored and passed a legislative resolution denouncing the NEA teachers union for taking an official position in support of abortion. The NEA teachers union stated–in its officially adopted position–that, “the NEA vigorously opposes all attacks on the right to choose and stands on the fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.” Is that the message that the SDEA teachers union wants their member teachers to be teaching your kids in school?
Now, the NEA teachers union has taken an official position in support of Critical Race Theory. Critical Race Theory rejects Martin Luther King Jr’s dream that his “four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Instead, Critical Race Theory teaches your young child that he or she is an intrinsic oppressor of minorities and systemically racist. Is that the message that the SDEA teachers union wants their member teachers to be teaching your kids in school?
For the SDEA teachers union, in the words of Ronald Reagan, this is a time for choosing. Will the SDEA teachers union continue to side with the radical leftists in the NEA? Will the SDEA teachers union continue to affiliate with, support, and fund the NEA which officially supports abortion and Critical Race Theory? Will the SDEA teachers union continue to force its members to be a part of the radical NEA?
Or, will the SDEA teachers union denounce the radical positions of the NEA and side with South Dakota parents so that parents know that when they send their child to school in our state that they receive a proper education rather than indoctrination?
To me, the answer is easy, reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families. How will the SDEA teachers union answer?
7 thoughts on “Guest Column: Reject the NEA and side with South Dakota families by State Rep. Jon Hansen”
Does the teachers’ union have a position on kids with cell phones in schools and WiFi in schools?
“Critical Race Theory rejects Martin Luther King Jr’s dream that his “four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Instead, Critical Race Theory teaches your young child that he or she is an intrinsic oppressor of minorities and systemically racist.”
Nice how republicans are trying to profess a love of minorities and weepy affection for MLK while doing everything they can to restrict their ability to vote.
“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Good advice for YOU to follow.
from what I have been able to determine, Critical Race Theory is a religion.
Judaism is an historical religion: all history is explained as divine intervention. Everything that ever happened in the history of the Jews was something God did to either punish or reward them. Likewise, in CRT, everything that ever happened in US history was about racism. Racism seems to have been the motivation behind everything.
Where these two religions intersect is going to be interesting. You know, like Germany declaring war on the USA on December 11, 1941. was that racism or God?
Yes. Only I think it might be fairer to call CRT (and its umbrella ideology, Wokism/Critical Social Justice) a fundamentalist religion or cult.
The big traditional religions tend to be relatively open and flexible. CRT/Wokism, on the other hand, is a dogmatic system built on a handful of crude axioms that are repeated ad nauseum. Life is all about oppression. Every disparity is due to racism. The privileged are always holding down the marginalized. Whiteness is in everything. Etc, etc..
You basically always know what the woke are going to say about something beforehand, which isn’t the case with adherents of real religions. In other words, if I know you are a Catholic, I can’t then automatically know what you’ll say about most political and social issues. But if I know you’re woke, I can probably figure out what you’ll say because you’re working from a script. It’s like talking to a wind-up doll programmed by an angry teenager, or by a conspiracy-theorist.
Thank you Rep Hansen.
You always seem to beFighting for religious freedom and good values
Heaven forbid kids learn and talk about things like the Tuskeegee experiments, Patriot Act raids, and difference between crack and powder cocaine sentencing.